Cinco de Mayo – So Many Ways to Celebrate this Festive Day

Share the article:

Southern California comes alive each year with vibrant celebrations in honor of Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that commemorates Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. From lively street festivals and cultural parades to mariachi performances and authentic Mexican cuisine, the region offers a wide range of events that highlight the rich heritage and spirited traditions of Mexican-American communities. Whether you’re in Los Angeles, San Diego, or one of the many towns in between, there’s no shortage of festive gatherings to enjoy. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together some of the top Cinco de Mayo events happening across Southern California this year.

Hotel Maya in Long Beach is set to host its annual “Cinco De Maya” celebration on Monday, May 5th. This event promises sun-soaked views, delicious bites, and spirited cocktails at one of the city’s most vibrant waterfront settings.

The special menu features crowd-pleasing favorites crafted for sharing and savoring. Guests can kick off the fiesta with $14 Housemade Chips and Guacamole, followed by $10 Street Tacos (served two per order) with a choice of carne asada, chicken, carnitas, or a vegetarian option. Guests can also dive into $16 Loaded Chicken Nachos or the hearty $18 Steak Quesadilla, perfect for pairing with Hotel Maya’s spectacular harbor views.

No Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without great drinks. Hotel Maya’s “Cinco De Maya” drink specials include $7 bottled beers such as Mango Cart, Estrella, Pacifico, and Modelo Especial, along with shareable cocktail options. Guests can enjoy the fiery $45 Fuego Margarita Pitcher or sample a colorful $25 Margarita Flight, choosing three flavors like watermelon, strawberry, mango, blood orange, or guava. Those looking to elevate their experience can opt for a $36 premium Tequila Flight, featuring pours from standout labels including Cazadores Blanco, Corralejo Reposado, Don Fulano Blanco, Herradura Añejo, Partida Añejo, and even a smoky Dos Hombres mezcal.

BOA West Hollywoodwill be offering the following drinks for $12 exclusively at this location from May 1 through May 5 for Cinco de Mayo!

Crystal Playa with clarified punch of Zomoz Mezcal, Herradura Plata tequila, Pineapple, fresh lemon, sage and coconut

with clarified punch of Zomoz Mezcal, Herradura Plata tequila, Pineapple, fresh lemon, sage and coconut Cincoro Mayo that includes Cincoro Tequila, Juliette Peach, cardamom, fresh lemon and egg whites

that includes Cincoro Tequila, Juliette Peach, cardamom, fresh lemon and egg whites Tiempo Tiki has Granalta Mexican Rum, raspberry, fresh lime, orgeat, Peychaud bitters and ginger beer

has Granalta Mexican Rum, raspberry, fresh lime, orgeat, Peychaud bitters and ginger beer Fuego Zero (zero proof cocktail) with Aplos Arise, Mandarin, Persian Lime, Orange Habanero, energy vitamin blend and Chili Sea Salt.

with Aplos Arise, Mandarin, Persian Lime, Orange Habanero, energy vitamin blend and Chili Sea Salt. Images here

Bandero – Bandero, the latest venture from John Paul DeJoria (legendary founder of Patron), created two premium sipping tequilas (Blanco and Cafe) to fill the gap in the market for high-quality yet affordable sipping tequila. The brand is quickly making its mark on bar and restaurant menus across LA/OC. Sharing a few favorites below for those going out:

Wally’s (Beverly Hills/Santa Monica)

Cannon Carajillo made with Bandero Café, licor 43, espresso, and finished with a cinnamon dusting. This cocktail is a take on the traditional Spanish cocktail made with espresso, and the name is a nod to the beloved establishment’s location on N. Canon Drive.

Images HERE

El Cholo (Santa Monica)

El Cholo’s world famous recipe since 1967, the El Cholo Margarita, now comes with an upgrade: Bandero blanco tequila, served on the rocks in a pint glass!

Agave Seasons (Huntington Beach)

A twist on the classic margarita is Agave’s Bandero Spicy Mango Margarita. Made with Bandero blanco tequila, this cocktail is the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Katana – Don’t skip out on the food when celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Specials include two menu items to be paired with El Cristiano cocktails.

Fluke Orange + Passion Paloma (El Cristiano Blanco, Chinola Passion Fruit, agave, yuzu, lime and fevertree grapefruit)

Yaki Niku Short Ribs + Red Summer (El Cristiano Reposado, Fresh Watermelon, Aperol, Agave and Lime)

Bookings HERE

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Original Farmers Market, where the festivities are in full swing! Head to El Granjero Cantina for an all-day happy hour on May 5th, featuring margaritas, tacos, cervezas, and more—the perfect recipe for a fiesta. And don’t miss the seasonal indulgence at Du-par’s: their Churro-Cin Hotcakes are available all weekend long, topped with caramel sauce, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

Imagery courtesy of The Original Farmers Market