Davis Musical Theatre Company Performs “Sister Act” through May 18, 2025

On May 4, 2025, a lovely Sunday afternoon, I joined two friends attending Sister Act at the Davis Musical Theatre Company. This was the first time that I have seen this company and the first time I saw Sister Act. All of us were delighted with the performance.

Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC) offers this funny, crowd-pleasing hit, Sister Act (underwritten by Sharon Joyce) through Sunday, May 18, 2025. The show features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, and is directed by Brian McCann, with musical direction by Jacob Fennell and choreography by Demjuan Julian.

Marie Campbell as Deloris Van Cartier and Raymond Shelley as Eddie Souther in Sister Act

Sister Act, a divine musical comedy, tells the story of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, who, after witnessing a murder, is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found; a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community. However, the attention the choir receives blows her cover. Soon, the gang gives chase, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

This talented cast features Marie Campbell as Deloris Van Cartier, Monica Parisi as Mother Superior, Taylor Quist as Sister Mary Robert, Marie Nearing as Sister Mary Patrick, Lura Longmire as Sister Mary Lazarus, Joel Porter as Monsignor O’Hara, Raymond Shelley as Eddie Souther, and J. Sing as Curtis.

This production was charming with touches of brilliance. The voices of Marie Campbell, Monica Parisi and Taylor Quist were outstanding. Monsignor O’Hara (Joel Porter) got into the spirit fetchingly. As Eddie Souther, Raymond Shelley got just the right combination of head over heals and respect for Deloris Van Cartier. All of the cast did a good job of inhabiting their characters. Costumes were very important and well done. The hidden orchestra enriched the music.

It was a treat to leave the daily cares and move into a world of the past with great tunes and lots of laughs.

Sister Act plays through May 18, 2025, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and on Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive in Davis. Tickets and Reserved Seating are $20 for General and $18 for Students and Seniors (age 55 and up). Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (530) 756-3682 (there is a $2 facility fee per ticket). Don’t miss out on your chance to see some holy disco dance. We hope to see you there!

Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive, #10, Davis, CA

The Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC) was founded in 1984 by Jan and Steve Isaacson and it is California’s longest-running, year-round, amateur musical theater company. DMTC produces 11 musicals each year with six are “Main Stage” productions (adult actors) and five “Young Performers’ Theatre” productions (actors between 7 and 17 years old).

Photos were provided by The Davis Musical Theatre Company



