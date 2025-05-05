HYMN Review – A Heartfelt Exploration of Brotherhood

Share the article:

In the poignant production of “Hymn,” playwright Lolita Chakrabarti crafts a deeply moving narrative, expertly brought to life under the direction of the acclaimed Ron OJ Parson. Starring the talented duo Chiké Johnson and James Vincent Meredith, this production delves into themes of identity, longing, and the universal quest for paternal love and acceptance.

James Vincent Meredith

The story unfolds with Gil, portrayed by James Vincent Meredith, on the cherished memories of his father, yet curiously absent from these recollections himself. Johnson’s performance is both tender and powerful, capturing the nuanced emotions of a son grappling with the void left by an absent father. His portrayal is a delicate balance of vulnerability and resilience, drawing the audience into Gil’s emotional journey.

Enter Benny, played by Chiké Johnson, whose presence at the funeral of a man he never knew is both intriguing and enigmatic. Meredith’s portrayal of Benny adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, as he embodies a stranger who shares a profound, albeit invisible, connection with Gil. Their chemistry on stage is palpable as both characters navigate their shared experiences and unfulfilled desires for paternal affection and how it impacts them.

Chiké Johnson and James Vincent Meredith

Director Ron OJ Parson masterfully orchestrates the unfolding relationship between Gil and Benny, creating a seamless flow that keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. Parson’s keen attention to detail is evident in the staging and pacing, allowing the emotional beats to resonate deeply with viewers. The use of space and lighting enhances the intimate moments shared between the characters, drawing the audience into the heart of their story.

Chiké Johnson and James Vincent Meredith

At its core, “Hymn” celebrates brotherhood and the unspoken bonds that connect us all. Chakrabarti’s writing is both lyrical and authentic, capturing the intricacies of familial relationships with grace and sensitivity. The narrative explores the universal longing for acceptance and love, particularly from one’s father, a theme that resonates profoundly with audiences.

Chiké Johnson and James Vincent Meredith

The production’s set design and soundscape further enrich the storytelling, creating an immersive experience that complements the actors’ performances. The minimalist set serves as a blank canvas, allowing the characters’ emotional landscapes to take center stage. The evocative musical elements underscore the narrative’s emotional depth, enhancing the production’s overall impact.

Chiké Johnson

In conclusion, “Hymn” is a beautifully crafted exploration of fatherhood and the ties that bind us. Through outstanding performances by Chiké Johnson and James Vincent Meredith, and under the expert direction of Ron OJ Parson, this production evokes many emotions and provides a touching and heartwarming experience. It is a testament to the power of theatre to illuminate the most intimate aspects of the human experience, leaving audiences with a renewed appreciation for the complexities of love and family.

The production of Hymn runs through May 25, 2025, at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, located at 800 E. Grand at Navy Pier. To purchase tickets, visit: www.chicagoshakes.com

Photo Credit: Vashon Jordan, Jr.