Mother’s Day Dining Options Southern California Style

From the bustling streets of Los Angeles to the sun-drenched coastlines of San Diego, Southern California offers a culinary journey as diverse and vibrant as its culture. Along this stretch of golden coastline, food lovers can find everything from world-class sushi bars in Santa Monica to authentic taco stands in Oceanside. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or a curious traveler, the route from LA to San Diego promises an unforgettable tasting tour through trendy urban eateries, cozy beachside cafés, and hidden neighborhood gems. Splash Magazines Worldwide explores the best dining options that define the flavor of Southern California this Mother’s Day, one bite at a time.

This Mother’s Day, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel is inviting Angelenos to celebrate in sun-drenched style with a soulful, chef-curated brunch set on its lush Garden Terrace—nestled between Bel-Air and Brentwood. With spring blooms, live music, and gourmet offerings ranging from king crab legs to Viennese desserts, it’s more than just a meal—it’s an elevated, memory-making experience.

Mother’s Day Pastry at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Surrounded by spring blooms and live music, guests will enjoy a chef-curated menu that includes king crab legs, fresh oysters, made-to-order omelets, handcrafted pastas, and Viennese-inspired desserts. Sparkling wine and mimosas will be served throughout the brunch, and every mother will receive a floral gift as a lasting token of the day.

Guests of all ages are considered, with highlights such as a carving and sauté station, artisan breakfast offerings, and a face-painting station for children.

Part of the hotel’s seasonal brunch series, the event arrives as Luxe Sunset undergoes a full renovation, set to debut refreshed guest rooms and reimagined public spaces by summer 2025.Event Details:

Mother’s Day Brunch at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

$125 per adult | $65 for children under 12

Reservations: https://www.luxehotels.com

Laidrey Coffee’s newest location in Agoura Hills, is hosting a Mother’s Day Pop Up with Studio8Floral on Saturday, May 10, from 9 am to 1 pm. The event will offer flower arrangements and Laidrey’s Mother’s Day Gift Sets for sale, plus of course coffee and treats!

The Laidrey Gift Set includes a custom travel mug, 100% organic cotton tote bag, a surprise flavor Rice Krispy treat, and a bag of the shop’s signature organic coffee beans.

BOA is hosting Mother’s Day Brunch at all three LA locations, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and West Hollywood, from 11 am – 3 pm on Sunday, May 11. For $95 per person, families can enjoy an unforgettable brunch buffet with breakfast favorites, a seafood bar, carving stations, fresh salads, and desserts. Full menu can be found HERE. Reservations encouraged.

Bread, Espresso & x Luke’s Lobster (Redondo Beach)

Bread, Espresso & is teaming up with Luke’s Lobster for a special co-branded collab this Mother’s Day weekend, offering a limited-time lobster sandwich plate available May 9-11 at Bread, Espresso & in Redondo Beach, while supplies last!

The plate features a lobster sandwich with bright lime and coriander notes, fresh Luke’s Lobster knuckle & claw meat and topped with creamy avocado. It’ll be served alongside a mou-based lobster bisque and side salad.

Ippudo (Culver City)

In honor of Ippudo Culver City officially opening, from May 9-11, the restaurant is celebrating moms with an All Day Happy Hour. Enjoy drinks and bites starting at $5, including the Izeko (Yuzu or peach flavored sparkling jelly sake), Sake Sangria, Bun Medley (chicken, pork, shrimp, or veggie) and French Fries.

On Saturday, May 17, leading skill-based mobile gaming company Avia is teaming up with popular tea brand Xing Fu Tang for a Mother’s Day “Treat Yourself” pop-up activation filled with free prizes, mobile gaming, and milk tea. To participate, attendees simply download Avia’s popular Solitaire Clash mobile game and enter on-site raffles throughout the day.

Event Details:

· What: Avia x Xing Fu Tang Flash Pop-Up Boba Tea Takeover

· When: Saturday, May 17th, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

· Where: Xing Fu Tang Alhambra – 1468 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801

· Event Description: For one day only — celebrate Mother’s “WEEK” with Avia and Xing Fu Tang! Enjoy custom Avia-themed drinks, free boba, exclusive giveaways, and a chance to win prizes like an iPhone, Apple Watch, Gucci perfume, home appliances, and more. To participate, simply download Avia’s popular Solitaire Clash game and enter the on-site raffles. As part of Avia’s “Mom’s Week” celebration, please come stop by the Alhambra Xing Fu Tang location and treat yourself!

o Bonus: From May 11–31, visitors can enjoy special Avia-branded drinks and snag Solitaire Clash diamond codes with purchases at Xing Fu Tang.