Share the article:

If you are looking for something completely different to do on Cinco de Mayo, head to the Roof On The Wit where Superfine Events Hosts “The MET Watch Party” on Monday, May 5th. You can experience the elegance of the Met Gala and the energy of Chicago nightlife. The Superfine Party is a rooftop experience for the fashion-forward and culturally tapped-in. Expect a curated crowd of creatives, immersive music sets by top DJs, live Met Gala streaming, raffles, premium table packages, and stunning rooftop views. According to WWD.com “The 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with celebrity co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. This year, LeBron James will serve as honorary chair.

1981 Tokyo, Photo provided by The Superfine Party

Set at Chicago’s prime venue “Roof on The Wit (201 N. State, Chicago, IL 60601)” The Superfine Party is sponsored by MOET with a curated audience of creatives, fashion forward Chicago influencers and DJ’s that embody the culture of fashion in the city. Starting at 5pm – 12am, there will be a VIP experience along with multiple areas to view the MET Gala along with passed hors d’oeuvres. Superfine Dj line up will consist of Hilary Banks, Adonia, Alexandria Eregbu, 1981 Tokyo, Vic Lloyd and more.

Hillery Banks, Photo provided by The Superfine Party

About this event: “We are a community of fashion lovers striving to bring innovation, excitement and diversity to the fashion landscape we love dearly. Our community consists of talented individuals working within the fashion industry or are interested in collaborating in the fashion space as a service, directly dedicated to advancing our cause. Through strategic partnerships, networking opportunities, and resource sharing, we aim to break down barriers and create a sustainable future for underrepresented designers in fashion. You can learn more about our membership levels to see how you can join us and help shape the future of fashion.”

Vic Lloyd, Photo provided by The Superfine Party