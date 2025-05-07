The Women’s Guild Support Cedars-Sinai in Style at Annual Luncheon Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Share the article:

Women supporting women was the theme of the day at the annual Women’s Guild luncheon to support Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kicking off the event, host Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight) joked with attendees, saying “this is what they mean when they say ladies who lunch,” then told guild members “you personify the saying behind every great women is…another woman.” For 67 years, the Women’s Guild has been committed to supporting world-class healthcare, research and innovation. They have raised over $70 million for Cedars-Sinai, with past projects including the Women’s Guild Simulation Center for Advanced Clinical Skills and the Women’s Guild Lung Institute. The luncheon, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on May 1, 2025, attended by hundreds of women, and a good amount of men too, highlighted the support the women in attendance have not only for themselves and one another, but for bettering healthcare for all. These women are passionate and dedicated to the cause, and we all benefit from their hard work.

While the luncheon was full of powerful women, one well known man was in attendance, and he had a lot to say. Actor Samuel L. Jackson was there to honor his long-time manager, and 2025 Trailblazer Honoree, Toni Howard. Jackson joked that he attends this luncheon more than he attends the Oscars. He sweetly shared that Howard has been his manager for over 30 years, and his hero for just as long. “You made me Samuel L. Jackson. All the money people talk about me making (he is one of the the highest grossing actors of all time) is because of you. So is each and every role.” But Jackson puts all that money where his mouth is, which is obvious in his adoration of Howard, the Women’s Guild and the wonderful work they do for Cedars-Sinai. He gave kudos and support to his friend, and fellow event attendee, Judge Judy Sheindlin, thanking her for helping him quit smoking many years ago. He told the guild, “I know you are all in the business of saving lives, and she helped save mine.”

Honorees Wendy Goldberg and Toni Howard attend the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon benefitting the Women’s Guild Neurology Project and Women’s Guild Distinguished Chair in Pediatrics, honoring sisters Wendy Goldberg and Toni Howard at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Nischelle Turner attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Sheindlin went on to share that women can do anything they put their minds to. She came to Hollywood at the age of 52 and said she never could have dreamed that 30 years later, she would be speaking at an event such as this one, honoring her friends and Hollywood legends, Toni Howard and Wendy Goldberg. The passion that she put into her career mimics the passion of the Women’s Guild. As long as women persevere, they can do anything they set out to do.

Toni Howard, who represents some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Diane Lane, Goldie Hawn, Christopher Walken, Laura Linney and Michael Keaton, is a testament to that. Prior to joining Creative Artists Agency (CAA), she was an agent at William Morris and a founding partner of ICM Partners. Her clients collectively have garnered a staggering 125 Oscar, Emmy and Tony Awards. Howard, along with her sister Wendy Goldberg were honored with the Trailblazer Award. Goldberg, just like her sister has made a huge impact in Hollywood, authoring multiple novels and partnering with husband Leonard Goldberg on many of his productions. Goldberg, who said “if you have passion, you’ll make it at whatever you aim to do. Remain committed, engaged and invested,” has longtime had a passion for health. Her sister joked that Goldberg has always been interested in doctors and diseases, and friends turn to her all the time when they need help with a diagnosis. Goldberg has been a memeber of the Women’s Guild for over 40 years.

Judge Judy Sheindlin speaks at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Samuel L. Jackson speaks at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon on Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Honorees Wendy Goldberg and Toni Howard speak at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

In addition to the Trailblazer Award, the Women’s Guild honored members Tanya Tavangarian and Beverly Firestein with the Evy and Bevy Awards. These women personify what the guild is all about. They have shown longtime dedication to the group, helping to shape who the Women’s Guild are and where they are headed. Singer, Chris Mann ended the show with a beautiful performance, singing “To dream the impossible dream. To fight the unbeatable foe. To bear with unbearable sorrow. To run where the brave dare not go. To right the unrightable wrong. To love pure and chaste from afar. To try when your arms are too weary. To reach the unreachable star.” A final message to everyone in attendance that there is hope among our dreams, and organizations like the Women’s Guild make those dreams come true for so many who seek healthcare from Cedars-Sinai.

Women’s Guild Members Tania Tavangarian, Jodi Galen, Tracy Berger, Jill Kort, Nina Kotick, Lorette Gross, Gina Furth, Wendy Goldberg, Toni Howard, Vera Guerin, Lynne Brookman, Barbara Kaye Rothman, Linda Lippman, Deborah Klein and Daniele Worth-Ochoa attend the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Wendy Goldberg, Toni Howard and Sharona Nazarian attend the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Jami Gertz and Judge Judy Sheindlin attend the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Judy Sheindlin attend the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon (Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Additional guests in attendance included Women’s Guild President, Lynne Brookman, actress Diane Lane, actress Jamie Gertz, Mayor of Beverly Hills, Sharona Nazarian and a bevy doctors from Cedars-Sinai. For more information on the Women’s Guild visit womensguildcs.org.