Vinnie Favorito Unfiltered Dishes the Insult Comedy at Notoriety Live In Vegas

Share the article:

DO NOT go to Vinnie Favorito‘s show in Notoriety Live at at Neonopolis in downtown Las Vegas if you are easily offended.

GO SEE VINNIE FAVORITO if you like your humor over the line – way over the line. Be sure to visit the rest room before the show so you don’t p– in your pants as Vinnie has you and the rest of his age restricted over 18 audience rolling in the aisles. Get the picture.



The formula is simple. Vinnie starts off with some jokes But then, the real stuff begins.Vinnie picks on audience members. Luckily, most of his audiences include the variety he is looking for. The closer you are to the front, the more likely you are to be the brunt of some of his biting hilarious humor. His rapid fire rhetoric includes jokes/insults/naughty remarks about single females, Mexicans, blacks, Jewish people, Puerto Ricans, terrorists, veterans, wives, Asians, blondes Did I mention references to women who play softball…. wink wink… Politically incorrect is an understatement.



Vinnie has mastered the art of remembering names. That means if he picks on you, don’t relax. He may circle back with some more hysterical insult remarks. His vocabulary is – shall we say – colorful. I mean, using terms for female parts and grilled cheese in the same sentence takes talent. His version of talking about New Year’s Eve – Someone asked him when the ball drops. He replied, “About 65.”

Vinno Favorito Photo by Dianne Davis



Occupations are material for his unique look at life. And speaking of looks, Vinnie’s facial expressions definitely take his humor to the next higher level. “We’re all in on it.” he tells us with a conspiratorial endearing mischievous grin. And it is obvious that we are. Many of the audience members are returnees, back for more of what this “blue collar” comic dishes out.



Vinnie’s promo says “If you are easily offended this is not the show for you” It is intended for mature audiences and includes offensive, ruthless,crass, totally crazy/ over the top content.”



I’d love to share some of his humorous remarks with you, but I wouldn’t be able to get them past my editor and we don’t want the kids to read them here. So you’ll just have to check out Vinnie Favorito’s show at Notoriety Live on the 3rd floor of Neonopolis at 450 Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. (702 472 7514) on Saturdays at 8 p.m.and Sunday evenings at 9 p.m.



And after the show, or even before, take a stroll down the famous Fremont Street. It’s a trip in itself with the vendors, the shops, the casinos, the street entertainers, and the tourists.



Article by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis Photos by Burt Davis or Dianne Davis