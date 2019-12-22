Happy Holidays-Happy New Year

We at Splash Magazines Worldwide want to wish you, our readers, a wonderful Holiday Season and a very Happy New Year. We appreciate knowing you are out there. We hope that we are providing you with information that is interesting and helpful in making some decisions such as where to travel, where to eat, which shows to see and more. Our journalists have traveled far and wide during 2019. A few samples include:

Ireland’s Eye

Seychelles

Quito

London

Ireland’s Eye Review – A Beautiful Escape by Maria Densley

A Great Black-backed Gull just stood there staring at me from its place on the top of the stone seawall. I sat on the next step below staring back at it. Less than three feet […]

The Seychelles Islands Review – The Ideal Bucket List Tropical Paradise By Susan diRende

Surely you have a bucket list, even if you don’t call it that. Things you mean to do and places you want to visit before your passport here on planet earth expires. So, what’s the […]

To a happy year, Photo: Erin Walker, Unsplash

Stand in two hemispheres at the Center of the World in Quito By Mira Temkin

The 500-year old capital of Ecuador, Quito is located in the western part of South America, surrounded by the majestic Andes Mountains and located some 9000 feet above sea level. Here, traditional Spanish colonial architecture, […]

Context Travel British Cheese Tasting – British History and Bites Review By Suzanne Magnuson

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a bona fide expert on something all to yourself for a few hours? So they could walk you through something you were really interested […]

Stay warm,Photo: Jeffrey Wegrzyn, Unsplash

And there is much more in our Travel section!

Add a little delight, Photo: Filip Mroz, Unsplash

Our journalists were interested in books and their authors, film, music, dance and..

Author Sara Paretsky (Photo: Augie Aleksy)

From “Naples in Veils”

Paul O. Zelinsky accepts his ARTIST Carle Honor



The Metropolitan Opera

Maestra Mei-Ann Chen, Music Director, Chicago Sinfonietta; photo by Chris Ocken

“Shell Game” – In Conversation with Sara Paretsky By Andrew DeCanniere

A little over a couple of weeks ago, I had the pleasure of speaking with author Sara Paretsky whose latest novel in the V.I. Warshawski series, Shell Game (William Morrow Books, 2018), was just published. The […]

10 From the 54th Review- Capsule Summaries/54th Chicago International Film Festival By Debra Davy

The 54th Chicago International Film Festival committees reviewed almost 6,000 films in numerous categories, choosing some 125 to screen at the AMC River East Cinema, 322 E. Illinois, in Chicago, between October 10 and October 21, 2018. This reviewer […]

To a sweet year, Photo: Jennifer Pallian, Unsplash

“Celebrating Picture Book Literary Leaders” Review – The 13th Annual Carle Honors 2018 By Laurie Graff

The publishing world’s most impactful individuals and organizations gathered to honor four leaders for their roles in children’s literature at an annual gala and art auction hosted by The Eric Carle […]

The Met’s Marnie in HD Via Fathom Events – A Fine Night of Theatre By Suzanne Magnuson

This new opera from composer Nico Muhly, and librettist Nicholas Wright, commissioned for the Met and based on the 1961 novel by Winston Graham, is a remarkable achievement as a work of theatre. It is […]

Sea of Light: Reflections of Diwali Review – The Chicago Sinfonietta for the Festival of Lights By Debra Davy

The Chicago Sinfonietta presented Sea of Light: Reflections of Diwali at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville and Symphony Center, Chicago, respectively. The Sinfonietta was conducted by Maestra Mei-Ann Chen, and featured guest artists Reena […]

Take a look at the wide range of prices and items in our various Gift Guides for many holidays through out the year!

















Let’s not forget our Beauty & Style section. Here are some great pictures from some awesome articles!

I can hardly wait to see where our journalists go and what they will see in 2020. Come enjoy with us. We appreciate you.