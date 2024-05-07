Spread the love

As Mother’s Day approaches, Southern California gears up to celebrate and honor the extraordinary women who fill our lives with love, guidance, and boundless strength. From picturesque brunches overlooking the Pacific coastline to heartwarming community gatherings in charming towns, an array of events awaits to make this special day truly unforgettable. Whether you’re seeking a serene escape in nature or an indulgent culinary experience, Southern California offers a diverse range of options to suit every taste and preference, ensuring that mothers across the region feel cherished and appreciated.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and those still needing plans to celebrate can look no further. Included below are a few spots for Angelenos to commemorate HER.

Cabra Restaurant & Bar

Located atop The Hoxton in Downtown LA, Cabra Restaurant & Bar offers panoramic views of the LA skyline. Offering vibrant flavors of Peruvian-inspired cuisine, moms can enjoy a balanced brunch with dishes such as the Cabra omelette made with herby queso and a side of tomato-strawberry salad; shrimp-hash pancake with pickled aji, yuzu tomato and a soft egg; and blueberry pancakes made with plantain sourdough and served with a side of pickled kumquats, espresso-cocoa nib crumble and hoisin-espresso maple syrup. Additionally, guests should not miss Cabra’s newest menu item, the Giant Empanada with maple sausage and sweet potato filling, served with a sunny-side egg, fruit and aji panca maple syrup. Before heading out, moms can stop by The Hoxton lobby to create their own bouquet of flowers from Black Leaf while supplies last. Reservations for Cabra can be made on the website or via resy.

Cabra Restaurant & Bar (Photo Courtesy JS2 PR)

Tapizon

Spend quality time with Mom at El Segundo’s Brazilian-Asian restaurant, Tapizon, with their brunch and all-day special, Scallop or Steak Risotto paired with Complimentary Toast. I recommend dining at their spacious patio to catch the El Segundo. Mom can happily indulge in Brunch favorites like the Crepioca made with grilled shrimp and cream cheese in a tapioca crepe and Tres Leches Cake made with strawberry sauce and pistachio brittle. To make a reservation at Tapizon, visit Yelp.

Tapizon (Photo Courtesy JS2 PR)

BOA Steakhouse

Treat Mom to the unforgettable brunch she deserves at BOA Steakhouse – West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach – on Sunday, May 12 from 11 am to 3 pm. Priced at $95 per person, indulge in breakfast favorites, fresh salads, a seafood bar, carving stations, signature sides, desserts, and specialty cocktails. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended.

BOA Steakhouse (Photo Courtesy JS2 PR)

If you are looking to take your mom out for a fun day to celebrate her, Voluspa’s Mother’s Day celebration at their flagship location at Fashion Island in Newport Beach is a must visit!

To celebrate the day all about mom, customers are invited to sip on champagne while shopping Voluspa’s signature scents! Whilst shopping fragrances that are perfect for Mother’s Day like Wildflowers and Sparkling Cuvee customers can enjoy the in-store DJ and snack on light bites. Voluspa is also offering a complimentary Coconut Papaya Corta Maison Candle as a gift with purchase over $200.

XXV Gift Set

When: May 11th, 12 pm-4 pm

Where: Voluspa Store at Fashion Island

245 Newport Center Dr, Suite 245 Newport Beach, CA 92660

Additional Offerings:

DJ

Champagne + Light Bites

Complimentary Coconut Papaya Corta Maison Candle *Gift with purchase $200 +



We are down to the week of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch and its 2024 season with the below programming in addition to roaming the endless rows of beautiful blooms.

Picnic & Flowers (May 13-14)

San Diego favorite, Pop Up Picnic Co has partnered with world-famous, The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch® to create the quintessential springtime experience: a luxury picnic atop fields of millions of blooming ranunculus!

Mother’s Day (May 14)

Celebrate all the special moms in your life with a stunning array of flowers and a beautiful performance throughout the day with the colorful dancing of the Rancho Buena Vista High School’s Ballet Folklorico.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA, 92008. Single ticket admission is $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 60+ and military, $14 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Season passes are $48 for adults, $44 for seniors 60+, $28 for children 3–10, with group tours also available. Private events are available to book year-round, including corporate groups and weddings. Advanced tickets will be available for purchase by visiting https://www.theflowerfields.com/.