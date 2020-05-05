Things You Can do Without Leaving Your House to Avoid Corona Virus

Most of us have been seeing more of the inside of our homes lately. With everything on lockdown, variety can be a challenge. And there’s only so much TV you can binge watch. So try a few of these ideas if you’re in need of something else to keep you busy.

1. Deep clean your house or apartment

Everyone has places in their home that aren’t easy to access or just get glossed over in the name of speed. As a bonus, a good cleaning and disinfecting will help keep you healthier too.

2. Learn a new skill

Ever wanted to learn to knit, draw or cook? Have some job skills to improve or update? Chances are there’s lots of helpful information online. Blogs, videos, workshops, or self-paced courses are all good options.

3. Read

Pick up an old favorite book or one you haven’t had time to read. You could also introduce your children to your childhood favorites. Even though many libraries are closed, you can still borrow e-books and access online magazines and newspapers.

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

4. Workout

Even though you can’t go to the gym, there are plenty of workouts you can do at home in the comfort of your living room, your porch or in the yard. In many areas, you can still go for walks with the dog or bike rides too.

5. Play games

You could go old school and break out the board games. But that isn’t going to work too well if you live alone. Depending on the game, you could try an online meet up with friends. Alternate options would be console video games, apps, or online gaming. Many board games and classic games have online versions. Even the lottery is now online, so there’s no shortage of electronic gaming possibilities.

6. Take a virtual tour or attend a virtual concert

Even though tourist attractions are closed, you can take in a virtual tour or performance. Art museums, zoos and aquariums, live music, historical sites, national parks and much more can keep you busy for days.

7. Have a good long talk

In this age of electronic communication, taking the time to bond over a good conversation with the ones you love sometimes seems like a luxury. If you can’t talk in person, don’t be afraid to pick up the phone.

8. Do yard work

There’s a pretty good chance you’re going to want to get outside at some point. With warmer weather coming, yard work might be a great diversion. Plus pulling up weeds is a good way to get out your frustration. If you have a lawn you likely already have what you need.

Photo by Zane Lee on Unsplash

9. Research your family history

Most libraries have an amazing amount of resources available for genealogy research many of them are available online. It’s often interesting research and can take some serious time.

10. Arts and crafts

It’s fun for kids and adults alike. You can even make art with things you have around the house, so it’s an easy, inexpensive way to keep busy.

11. Cook or Bake

Honestly, is there anything that can’t be made a little bit better with a batch of cookies? Test out new recipes or try a different cooking technique. If you have kids, find recipes to make together so they can learn too.

12. Treat yourself to a spa day

Even though you can’t go to the salon, a face or hair mask, a new hairdo, and a manicure or pedicure might be just the thing to make you feel better about being cooped up inside. You may be able to create some beauty and skin care products with what you have in your kitchen, or order online.

13. Document your experience

You’ve probably been documenting some of your experience on social media already. Do a more in depth examination by journaling. You can even use your cell phone for voice memos or photos and document your experience that way.

14. Organize and back up photos

Finally organize those digital photos you have all over your devices. Upload them to an online service and have a few printed and framed.

Being quarantined when you’re not sick is tough, but hopefully these activities will make it a little easier for you. Just remember, we’re all in this together!