The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas Welcomes Guests Back

After a nearly three-month hiatus, The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas welcomed guests back on June 4th to enjoy its world-class amenities with its Venetian Clean Commitment noticeably at the forefront.

With the simultaneous reopening of both the Venetian and Palazzo Towers, guests and visitors returned to find all of the usual amenities they know plus new ones from Las Vegas’ largest resort in a clean and safe environment. The resort experience includes two full-service casinos, dozens of noteworthy restaurants and bars, sparkling pools, luxury shopping, the Grand Canal Shoppes and more.

Photo by Erik Kabik



Shortly after the doors were opened, guests were able to check into their suites and explore, while Team Members throughout the property welcomed them. In their freshly-cleaned suites, guests found Venetian Clean personal care amenity kits which include hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, two pairs of gloves and two personal face masks to wear at their own discretion.

Photo by Erik Kabik



Among the many luxe offerings throughout the property, including a full-service spa and fitness center, guests also visited the restyled Venetian pool deck, inspired by the Italian Riviera, which features the largest private cabanas on the Las Vegas Strip, and Spritz, a new poolside cafe from 50 Eggs, the founders of Las Vegas favorites Yardbird and Chica.

Photo by Erik Kabik

During the closure, The Venetian developed and rolled out the Venetian Clean Commitment, a set of new cleanliness standards and operational protocols, represented by more than 800 individual initiatives to ensure that guests can experience the world-class resort in a safe and healthy manner.

Photo by Erik Kabik

Under the Venetian Clean program, the resort experience has been adapted to follow guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities, while still allowing guests to enjoy the world-class amenities. For more information about the Venetian Clean commitment, visit Venetian Clean. .For an ongoing list of open venues and amenities at The Venetian Resort, visit venetian.com/open . Many of The Venetian’s previous guests are currently receiving enticing offers to visit the hotel and its eateries.

Photo by Erik Kabik

About The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

The iconic Venetian Resort Las Vegas is comprised of three all-suite towers, the Venetian, the Palazzo, and the Venezia. The resort experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck; two casinos and a poker room, and enviable retail options at Grand Canal Shoppes.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is also home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting and convention space, including The Venetian Resort Congress Center and famed Sands Expo & Convention Center. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is a property of the world’s pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS).