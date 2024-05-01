Spread the love

Meet the artists of The Wayfarer’s Melodies. Immerse yourself in the sounds of German Romanticism, and cap off another exciting season with Rembrandt Chamber Musicians.



Get Tickets Here

Tickets are going fast for The Wayfarer’s Melodies. This one–night-only performance is at 7:00 PM, on Sunday, May 19, at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston.

There will be a sneak-peak announcement of dates and programs in our 2024-2025 season, as well as a special 2024-2025 presale discount available exclusively for attendees of The Wayfarer’s Melodies!

Learn more about the artists and this special program below! Program Gustav MAHLER: Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of a Wayfarer) for English horn and strings, arr. C. Colnott and S. Hersh

Scott Hostetler, English horn; Simon Michal, violin; John Macfarlane, violin; Carol Cook, viola; Calum Cook, cello

John IRELAND:Songs of a Wayfarer

Damien Geter, Bass-Baritone; Marta Aznavoorian, piano

Robert SCHUMANN: Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44

Simon Michal, violin; John Macfarlane, violin; Carol Cook, viola; Calum Cook, cello; Marta



Aznavoorian, piano

Top : Damien Geter, Bass-Baritone, “Amazing to listen to. Possessed of a rolling, resonant voice even at the lowest register.” (Northwest Reverb)

Top Middle: Scott Hostetler, CSO English horn and Oboe, “…he gave the English horn searching and sensitive expression.” (Chicago Classical Review)

Bottom: Marta Aznavoorian, Grammy-Nominated Pianist, “… a pianist of exceptionally finished technique and purity of musical impulse.” (The Boston Globe)Tickets and Video Access

Rembrandt is proud to continue to offer FREE Tickets for all children and students for concerts in 2024-2025. This offer is available for the performance of The Wayfarer’s Melodies but quantities are limited.

Get your tickets before they’re gone.

Call 872-395-1754 for easy ordering today.

Don’t miss the free Encore! receptions! After each performance, you are invited to share a glass of wine and a selection of snacks with our artists. Connect with Rembrandt’s musicians and become a part of the Rembrandt family at the beloved Encore! receptions following The Wayfarer’s Melodies.Join this season for music you won’t forget, guest artists you will adore, and to experience once again the classic, engaging, and adventurous ensemble Chicagoland has enjoyed for over 30 years.If you are returning to Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, you may notice some changes to the box-office. A new ticketing platform is accessed directly on the Rembrandt site. Look for regular updates to the platform and the media, and if you have any troubles using the site, please call 872-395-1754 or email: in**@re***********************.org

Follow Rembrandt on social media!