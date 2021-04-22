Apple TV Unveils the ‘Fathom’ Trailer

Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos (“The Sensitives”), FATHOM follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, FATHOM showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.

FATHOM will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on June 25, 2021.