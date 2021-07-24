Beauty And The Beast – Spectacular Entertainment

Review By Kathy Carpenter

Moonlight Amphitheater Presents “Beauty and The Beast The Broadway Musical.” Pure enchantment. Romance, laughter and magic under the moon! Broadway quality entertainment in Vista. Directed by Jamie Torcellini.

Moonlight welcomes us back to family theatre in grand style. Opening night and the audience was great. i Can’t remember the last time an audience cheered and clapped so loudly. Normally even with a big audiences I feel bad for the actors, as the audience aren’t enthusiastic even for a good show. This was different. It was the first time I’ve seen a standing ovation given for a number proceeding intermission. Several members stood in appreciation of the “Be our Guest ,” number. As for me, I caught myself smiling throughout the show. Of course, you laugh at plays but to just sit transfixed with a smile. Pure joy radiated from me as I watched the show. The great feeling of happiness being back at the theatre enjoying a spectacular musical. Does it get any better?

Everyone knows the Tale as old as time. Where Belle makes a strong heroine for today’s girls. Unwilling to settle for something she doesn’t want, is willing to stand up for someone she loves, and looks beneath the beast to find the person she can love. True romance.

Jenna Lea Rosen, captures our hearts as Belle. Michael Deni, masters the Beast. Evan White, plays the villain everyone one loves to hate. White is so over the top he almost steals the show. Michael Paternostro, shines as Lumiere . Jerald Vincent, makes a wonderful Cogsworth. Bets Malone, plays Mrs. Potts, Johnny Fletcher, plays Maurice. Mikayla Aggrella. wows as Babette. Bryce Hamilton , plays Madame de la Grande Bouche, Abraham German takes on cute little Chip. And Jordan Mazzocato plays a mean Monsieur D”Arque. And where would we be without the ensemble in those big splashy numbers?

Computerized 3d backdrops really enhance the setting. Costumes sparkled and shined, The music and singing was perfect. The special effects gave pause. Special thanks for the Flying effects, go to Vertigo, for the how did they do that moment? And thanks to Stanley D.Cohen, for managing everything, and keeping the show running smooth.

I have two favorite numbers. First “Gaston,” song and tankard number. Such an impressive choreographed moment. and best chance to ogle Gaston’s muscles. An added bonus. Second “Beauty and the Beast,” sung by Bets Malone, as Belle and The Beast Waltz. Romance at it’s finest. Belle in her signature golden dress and The Beast in his blue tux.

This show is truly meant for all. From the sixtyish man next to me who obviously enjoyed himself immensely. To the nine year old girl I heard on the way out saying this was a really good show. If you think you will enjoy it, you will. Not to be missed after such a dry spell of Covid. It’s time to get out and enjoy yourself.

Disney’s

Beauty and The Beast

July 21 thru August 7, 2021

Moonlight Amphitheater Vista

phone at (760) 724-2110.

Up Next

A Chorus Line

August 18, 2021

“