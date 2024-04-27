Spread the love

In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day , The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood will be partnering with local animal rescue Paw Works, with plenty of cuddly adoptable pups in attendance that are in need of a fur-ever home. This feel-good dog adoption will be taking place next Tuesday, April 30th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.

(Photo Paw Works)

The event will be in the hotel’s lush rooftop oasis, i|O Lounge, featuring gorgeous 360 views of Los Angeles — the perfect sun-kissed spot to meet the pooch of your dreams. Delicious drinks and bites will be available for attendees — both human and canine guests! Some of the dog-inspired cocktails for the human attendees include: The Sassy Frenchie, The Pink Poodle, The Salty Chihuahua, and Nothin’ But a Hound Dog.

Additionally, the first five dogs that are adopted will receive complimentary accessories courtesy of Saint Woof.