Spread the love

We have many very cool items in this guide. Click a link below to jump to the section that will work best for your gifting needs, or scroll through all our items to be inspired! $40 and above $25 to $40 $25 and under

$40 and above

LaJeanell Skin Care Set

Daily Sunscreen Skin Protective: LaJeanell Sunscreen Lotion provides broad spectrum SPF 55 protection in a long-wearing formula. It combines the unique barrier-forming properties of Zinc Oxide along with Octinoxate for additional UVA/UVB protection.

Simply Thirst Moisturizer Crème: LaJeanell’s unique Hyaluronic Crème effectively reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots, evens skin tone and improves complexion, normalizes melanin production and deeply moisturizes the skin.

$119 Buy now!

House of Wise Face Serum

Curious about how CBD can add to your skincare routine? With summer comes unexpected dryness, patchiness, and breakouts due to travel, temperature, and let’s admit it – sweat.

Luxury CBD and wellness brand House of Wise recently launched their breakthrough CBD-enriched Daily Face Serum with Gua Sha face tool. Thanks to CBD’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, this serum helps with inflammation, hydration, glow.

$69 Buy now!

Royal Keepers Products Oils Kit

Royal Keepers Products is an affordable, natural hair & skin care line filled with numerous vitamins, minerals, herbs, plants & fruits that have healing benefits for hair and skin. These products combat a large range of issues targeting extreme skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, dry peeling skin, dandruff, flakes and many more. Products do not include alcohol, perfumes, or preservatives. Royal Keepers Products keep men and women’s hair and skin at its healthiest condition. Oils can be used as a daily moisturizer for both hair and skin.

More importantly, it will also help to grow and thicken the hair. The shampoo can be used as a hair wash and liquid body wash. The conditioner is great for softening and restoring moisture and vitamins to the hair. The beard/body butter is extremely soothing, moisturizing, and nourishing.

Royal Keepers Products Oils Kit includes 5 oils in 4oz bottles providing a total of 20oz of Oil: Vanilla, Lavender, Rosemary, Peppermint & Lemongrass Oils for $50. The 4 oils kit excludes Vanilla. All of these oils will heal and nourish the scalp. These oils can also be used to moisturize your skin on a daily basis. The Peppermint & Lemongrass oils are great to use during the summer months because they prevent the pesky bugs and mosquitoes from bothering you.

$45 (four oils) or $50 (five oils) Buy now!

Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon

Salon-quality curls while you sleep! Avoid all the damage curling irons and blow-dryers cause with Heatless Hair and their silk Curling Ribbon. The Curling Ribbon gives you total control over how you want your hair to look. Wanting tighter curls? Wrap your hair tightly around. Or achieve beachy-looking waves by adding a bit of slack. There are an endless amount of looks you can have. Simply place, twist, sleep, and you’ll have effortless, bouncy curls in no time. Every aspect of Heatless Hair’s products was created to promote healthy hair. Handmade in Los Angeles, the ribbons, scrunchies, and hair clips were designed to give your hair more shine and prevent breakage and frizz. The ribbons are made from 100% silk and a soft hypoallergenic blend of cotton. Meaning you get a new way of curling your hair without the heat.

$42+ Buy now!

Take me to the table of contents

$25 to $40

Auraïha – Glass Face and Naturally Luminous Bundle

Auraïha is a fresh, fun, eco-friendly brand that bridges the gap between drugstore offerings and luxury-priced options found at popular retailers like Sephora. The clean beauty products are free from any harmful ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, and synthetic fragrances and are cruelty-free and EWG-verified. They proudly use sustainable packaging that is recyclable, reusable, and zero-waste, with non-toxic labeling ink and biodegradable adhesives. Simple and to the point, Auraïha enhances your natural beauty in under five minutes and cultivates a relationship between skin and overall wellness in line with the “skin first” movement.

$39.99 Buy now!

Aquasonic Aqua Flosser

Dentist Recommended, the Aqua Flosser has been clinically proven to be up to 5x more effective than traditional flossing while also being gentler on gums and teeth. A powerful and rechargeable lithium ion battery produces directed water jets to dislodge food and plaque. It also includes 3 convenient usage modes and 4 jet tips instead of just the standard 2 and a convenient travel bag. The Aqua Flosser has the added benefit of massaging gums by boosting circulation. Each Aqua Flosser unit also includes a hygienic travel bag.

$39.95 Buy now!

Seed Legend Restorative Foaming Shampoo

Detoxify your scalp and encourage hair growth with the Seed Legend Restorative Foaming Shampoo. Containing the precious, active interface saponin which is derived from nature’s miracle – the soapberry! This 100% plant-based, biotech product, with continuous use, can help clean the pores of the scalp; removing years of build-up left by chemical-based hair products. Once the pores are cleaned; nutrient-rich saponin provides nourishment which leaves you with naturally healthier hair and scalp. NO added fragrance, all you’ll smell are the natural ingredients – a fruit-like scent with a hint of vinegar-like smell.

$32.00 Buy now!

Puttisu – Safe Baby Mild SUN CUSHION Sunscreen

Puttisu offers adorable kid-friendly safe sunscreen perfect for summertime! Kids can have fun applying sunscreen with Puttisu Sun Cushion, and no more messing with mom’s makeup! Their sun cushion protects skin from UVB and UVA rays with broad spectrum SPF 50+ and no synthetic fragrances and no dangerous preservatives.

$30 Buy now!

Seven Potions Shaving Cream and Post Shave Balm

The Seven Potions Shaving Cream and Post Shave Balm Bundle is designed to provide a smoother, closer shave while helping soothe and protect your skin. Using just a few drops of the Shaving Cream will give you a creamy lather that softens and lifts the beard for a close shave with less irritation. Follow your shave with the Post Shave Balm that has a blend of natural ingredients to help restore moisture, reduce redness, and rejuvenate the skin.

Whether you’re after a better shave for yourself or looking to give the gift of comfort and smoothness to a gentleman in your life, this tag team is an ideal way to make a great thing even better.

$29.99 Buy now!

Take me to the table of contents

$25 and Under

Eco Lips Mongo Kiss Lip Balm

On of Eco Lips signature products is Mongo Kiss. It is made with Mongongo Oil that’s sourced from rural villages in Africa helping women create more self-worth while increasing their net-worth. So, when you purchase a tube, you’re giving them financial independence.

This 7-pack of hydrating lip balm includes: Peppermint, Vanilla Honey, Black Cherry, Strawberry Lavender, Yumberry, Blood Orange & Pomegranate. Mongo Kiss lip balm provides essential nutrients for your lips. Mongongo Oil is high in Vitamin E, essential fatty acids, and other nutrients perfect for nourishing & moisturizing skin.

$20.99 (7 pack) Buy now!

Olive Soothing Aloe Vera Gel

A light gel blend of aloe vera, olive leaf extract and vitamin E works together to restore moisture and soothe hot irritated skin. Olive’s soothing aloe vera gel helps to counteract the damaging effects of the sun’s harmful rays. Assists in soothing light burns. Suitable for all skin types.

Olive Natural Skincare, Certified Natural skincare brand known for its dedication to natural and cruelty-free skincare, is celebrating a major sustainability milestone. Olive’s business operations have been certified Zero Carbon by the independent agency Ekos in New Zealand. The Ekos Zero Carbon certification ensures that the operation has measured and offset 100% of its CO2 emissions.

The brand also celebrates its water neutral manufacturing practices and recyclable packaging.

Follow them on Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; and LinkedIn.

$20.29 (on sale) Buy now!

Fungies

This lion’s mane mushroom gummy will help your overall physical and mental health! This plant-based vitamin will give you a mental boost to stay focused using natural ingredients.

Improve mood & reduce stress

Support immune and gut health

Anti-inflammatory

Stimulate nerve growth to improve memory, focus, clarity, and overall cognitive performance

Naturally flavored with blueberries & strawberries

Vegan

$19.95 Buy now!

ella+mila Mommy + Me Nail Polish Sets

Create a special bonding moment with your mini-me with these perfectly coordinated Mommy + Me Nail Polish Sets.

Considered the “OG” of “Seventeen-Free” brands, ella+mila is formulated to specifically leave out dangerous and harsh ingredients such as Formaldehyde, Xylene, Triphenyl Phosphate, and more. Over 220 on-trend nail polish shades to choose from featuring chip-resistant, quick-dry, and high-shine formulas! Following additional ethical practices, the company remains vegan, animal cruelty-free, and made in the USA. The beloved brand meets consumer demands for clean beauty products and now offers fabulous Lip Scrubs and Moisturizing Cream to its ever-growing product line.

Available on Target, Amazon, Ulta, Rite-Aid, CVS, and Walgreens

$16.00 Buy now!

Primal Elements Natural Deodorant

This 100% baking soda free formula is made with Cocoa Seed Butter, Arrowroot, Coconut Oil, Mango Seed Butter, Beeswax, Sweet Almond Oil, Shea Butter, Avocado Oil, Macadamia Nut oil, Olive Oil, Argan Oil, Rice Bran Extract, Rosemary Extract, and Sunflower Seed Oil. Each of the 9 fragrance blends is made with a unique mix of essential oils to make you either sweeter, more relaxed, brighter, fresher, or just nice and dry. Primal Elements blend relies on arrowroot powder, and nourishing seed butters blended with essential oils to effectively and naturally handle odor from sweating.

Primal Elements Natural Deodorant is a creamy, soft stick that is 100% FREE from baking soda, alcohol, sulfate, parabens, and aluminum. The consistency is smooth and never gritty as some natural deodorants can be. It applies to skin readily with a clean and clear formula that doesn’t leave a residue on clothing. Best of all these beautiful sticks actually work!!

The 9 fragrance blends are: Agave Mint; Sweet Lavender; Honey Oak; Bamboo Charcoal; Unscented ~ Seriously! Nothing, nada, not even that pasty scent that often comes with unscented personal care products; Salted Citrus; Island Time; Tahitian Vanilla; Facets of the Sea.

$15 Buy now!

Sciabica’s California Olive Oil – Lemongrass Olive Oil Soap

J.Lo KNOWS that olive oil is a remarkable all-natural moisturizer that helps protect your skin. Research has shown that it contains powerful antioxidants that neutralize damaging free radicals that can lead to skin aging, as well as linoleic acid which helps prevent skin moisture from evaporating which is something anyone who is the designated dishwasher of the house can appreciate! Sciabica blends their 100% natural California olive oil with essential oils, botanical buds and refreshing fresh-harvested fragrances resulting in soap that keeps your skin feeling rejuvenated.

$8 Buy now!

Take me to the table of contents

*Images courtesy of respective companies. We were not paid to promote these items, though many of the companies chose to send us the product prior to (and after) the publication of this guide.

*Feature image by Camille Brodard on Unsplash