Spread the love

The Lucy Darling: Indulgence performance at the newly opened Rhapsody Theater in Roger’s Park was a delight. Carisa Hendrix who takes the persona of Lucy Darling is Stage Magician of the Year and said of her performances at the Rhapsody Theater, “I am honored and delighted to participate in the Rhapsody Theater’s inaugural season!” Indeed, the audience was honored to experience her show, the premier of Award-winning magician Carisa Hendrix’s revised and reimagined first full-theatrical show: Lucy Darling: Indulgence. Visit the Rhapsody soon as this show closes on July 17th. Information on Rhapsody Theater and Rhapsody Theater can be found on social media @rhapsodytheater

The Rhapsody Theater has a fascinating story which adds to the delight of attending their performances. Formerly known as the Mayne Stage,1328 W. Morse. Ave. has been reimagined as Rhapsody Theater, an intimate, 200-seat venue offering a diverse range of top-tier programming including internationally renowned magic, chamber music, world music, dance, and cabaret performances. Valet parking is available. There are three bars and a 110-seat restaurant to enjoy. Located in the heart of Rogers Park, it is easily accessible by car or public transportation with an L stop less than one block away. I found street parking near the theater.

The Rhapsody fills the space that began as the Morse Theatre, located on Morse Avenue near Wayne Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, opened in 1912 as a vaudeville and movie house originally seating 650. On March 19, 1938 it had been remodeled in Art Deco style and reopened as the renamed Co-Ed Theatre, playing on its proximity to Loyola University.

The Co-Ed Theatre closed in 1954 and from 1956 until 1977, it became home to a synagogue. In 1986, the building was converted into the Cobbler’s Mall, which included, as the name implies, a shoe repair store.

In 2008, the Morse Theatre was renovated and restored, and reopened in October 2008 as a venue for concerts, despite an arson attack in August. Live theatre, independent cinema, and children’s programs were also planned. It reopened early-2010 as the Mayne Stage. In March 2016 it ceased being a concert venue and hosted special events.

Viola! On June 16, 2022 it reopened as the 200-seat Rhapsody Theater, presenting live entertainment, magic shows, cabaret & chamber music. It is an inviting and pleasant venue.

The audience loved “Lucy”. Carisa Hendrix, a Canada-based magician and fire eater often performs in the persona of Lucy Darling. She has been named artist-in-residence at the Chicago Magic Lounge for 2019. Also, a regular performer at The Magic Castle, in Hollywood, California, where she performs as “Lucy Darling,” a sharp-tongued magician character she partly bases on Dorothy Parker.[6]

Although the performance we saw was the opposite of fire eating, dealing instead mixed drinking but her fame has been related to fire eating and she teaches this.

Female magicians are considered “extremely rare” because magic has historically been male-dominated. That Carisa Hendrix incorporates her design skills and multiple talents into the show makes her even more unusual. She was named artist-in-residence at the Chicago Magic Lounge for 2019, and is a regular performer at The Magic Castle, in Hollywood, California, where she performs as “Lucy Darling,” a sharp-tongued magician character she partly bases on Dorothy Parker. With “Lucy Darling” in place, troubles and cares vanished as laughter overtook the audience.

Go for “Lucy Darling: Indulgence” and return for one of the many spectacular performances that await youo.

Contributed by Bryan Krefft