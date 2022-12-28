Spread the love

aliveOne

New Year’s Eve at aliveOne

Saturday, December 31

$80 per person before December 15; $90 per person after December 15

aliveOne in Lincoln Park will host their 25th New Year’s Eve party ringing in 2023 with an all-inclusive package from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. The package includes house cocktails, top shelf liquor, beer, wine, and a food buffet. Guests will enjoy a champagne toast at midnight and a DJ all night. Get tickets

Group discounts are available for guaranteed groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact aliveOne via their private events contact form.

aliveOne PHOTO (courtesy of aliveOne)

Location: 2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614 | (773) 348-9800 | www.aliveone.com

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m.

CENTRAL PARK BAR

A Neighborhood New Year’s Eve at Central Park Bar

Saturday, December 31

$80 per person before December 15; $90 per person after December 15

Chicagoans are invited to ring in the New Year at Avondale’s Central Park Bar, for a cozy and laidback New Year’s Eve. Guests will enjoy an all-inclusive package from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring house cocktails, top shelf liquor, beer and wine along with a complimentary food buffet and champagne toast at midnight. For tickets.

Group discounts are available for guaranteed groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact Central Park Bar via their private events contact form.

Central Park Bar

PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar):

Location: 2924 N Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 698-6063 | www.centralparkbarchicago.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m.- 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m.- 3 a.m.

CODY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

A No-Package New Year’s Eve at Cody’s Public House

Saturday, December 31

Always dog-friendly inside and out, Cody’s Public House in West Lakeview will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. To kickoff the festivities, football fans can catch all the college football playoff action including the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl with sound on eight 65-inch TVs around the bar. Drink specials will include $20 Miller Lite and and Coors Light buckets, $30 High Noon buckets, $6 Proper 12 Whiskey and $6 Dobel Tequila. Weather permitting, guests are invited to “Bring Your Own Meat” (BYOM) and use the grill in Cody’s beer garden to grill up all their football favorites. Cody’s beer garden also features TVs, darts and bean bags.

Cody’s New Year’s Eve party will continue into the evening with a New Year’s Eve cocktail menu, free food buffet beginning at 7 p.m., free party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. For group reservations, ev****@co**********.com">email ev****@co**********.com.

Cody’s Public House

PHOTOS (credit: Papergirl PR):

Location: 1658 West Barry Avenue., Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8217 | www.codyschicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

EASY BAR

Easy Bar’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Saturday, December 31

$80 per person before December 15; $90 per person after December 15

Guests who ring in the new year at Easy Bar in Wicker Park will enjoy an all-inclusive package from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. featuring house cocktails, top shelf liquor, beer, wine, a complimentary food buffet and champagne toast at midnight. There will also be a DJ spinning music all night. For tickets

Group discounts are available for guaranteed groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact Easy Bar via their private events contact form.

Easy Bar

PHOTOS (courtesy of Easy Bar):

Location: 1944 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622 | (773) 227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

ESTELLE’S

New Year’s Eve Party Package at Estelle’s

Saturday, December 31

$70 per person; $80 after December 15

On New Year’s Eve, Estelle’s in Wicker Park will feature an all-inclusive drink package from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring house cocktails, top shelf liquor, beer, wine and a champagne toast at midnight. Estelle’s menu will be available a la carte all night. Limited table reservations will be available. For tickets

Group discounts are available for guaranteed groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact Estelle’s via their private events contact form.

Estelle’s

PHOTOS (courtesy of Estelle’s):

https://tinyurl.com/y26feen2

Location: 2013 W North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | (773) 782-0450 | www.estelleschicago.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m – 4 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.

ODA MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Oda Mediterranean

Saturday, December 31

Oda Mediterranean Cuisine in Andersonville will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, perfect for a delicious and celebratory dinner. Guests will enjoy a limited menu of Oda’s Turkish-Georgian fare created by Owner and Chef Marina Cardak as well as handcrafted and seasonal cocktails.

Oda Mediterranean

PHOTOS (courtesy of Oda):

Location: 5657 N Clark St., Chicago IL 60660 | (773) 878-8930

www.odachicago.com

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

REMEDY

New Year’s Eve Party at Remedy

Saturday, December 31

$80 per person before December 15; $90 per person after December 15

Located at the border of Bucktown and Logan Square and just steps from the Western blue line stop, Remedy’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature an all-inclusive package for $80 per person from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The package includes house cocktails, top shelf liquor, beer, wine, a complimentary food buffet, champagne toast at midnight and DJ spinning all night. For tickets, visit.

Group discounts are available for guaranteed groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact Remedy via their private events contact form.

Remedy

PHOTOS (courtesy of Remedy):

Location: 1910 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647| (773) 698-7715 | www.remedybarchicago.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m – 4 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN

“8 Crazy Nights” Hanukkah Pop-Up New Year’s Eve Bash

Saturday, December 31

$70 food and drink package

The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville invites Chicagoans to ring in 2023 at their “8 Crazy Nights” Hanukkah pop-up. For $70 per person, guests will enjoy an all-inclusive package from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring a champagne toast at midnight, premium drinks, 20 draft beer options, all seltzers, 8 Crazy Nights themed cocktails, and food options like a Latke bar and grilled cheese station. For tickets, visit www.graystonetavernchicago.com.

Festive cocktails available in the package will include a Gelt Martini (Dorda Double Chocolate Liqueur, Western Sons Vodka, Tippy Cow Milk Chocolate, gold sugar rim, Gelt coin), Mazel Tov (Nolet’s Silver Gin, Mionetto Prosecco, blueberry rosemary simple syrup and club soda), a Mensch Mule (Western Sons Vodka, strawberry puree, ginger beer, lemon lime soda, lime juice, lime wedge) and more.

The bar will be decked out for Jewish holiday with over 14,000 blue and white lights, Hanukkah ball lanterns, Star of David and dreidel ornaments, Mensch on a Bench, a Hanukkah sweater wall, an 8-foot inflatable dreidel and more. Games will be available like Connect 4 with Hanukkah gelt, Cards Against Humanity Jew expansion pack, Mitzvah Match, Jewish Guess Who, Dreidel, Apples to Apples Jewish edition and Schmear Build-A-Bagel card game.

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN

PHOTOS (credit: Papergirl PR):

Location: 3441 N Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | (773) 666-5450 | www.graystonetavernchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

THE OWL

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Owl

Saturday, December 31

$80 per person before December 15; $90 per person after December 15

Party-goers that ring in 2023 at The Owl in Logan Square will enjoy an all-inclusive package from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. which includes house cocktails, top shelf liquor, beer, wine, and a complimentary food buffet. The Owl will host a champagne toast at midnight as well have a DJ spinning all night. For tickets.

Group discounts are available for guaranteed groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact The Owl via their private events contact form.

The Owl

PHOTOS (courtesy of The Owl):

t

Location: 2521 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647| (773) 235-5300 | www.owlbarchicago.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 5 p.m – 4 a.m. | Saturday: 5 p.m. – 5 a.m.

THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP

New Year’s Eve at The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

Saturday, December 31

$50 per person food and drink package

Guests who visit The Rambler Kitchen + Tap in North Center will enjoy a food and drink package from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. that will include all import, craft and domestic draft beers, premium liquors, specialty drinks, wine and champagne. Food options will include a Taco Bar, Nacho Bar, Cheese Curds, Chicken Tenders, Mac and Cheese and more. Guests will be treated to a champagne toast and party favors. Limited space is available, and for tickets and table reservations.

The Rambler

PHOTOS (courtesy of The Rambler):

Location: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 | https://theramblerchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR

Uvae New Year’s Eve Happy Hour and Wine Pairing Dinner

Saturday, December 31 (open at 3 p.m.)

$2 happy hour specials

$150 per person five-course NYE menu

Uvae in Andersonville invites Chicagoans to ring in 2023 with an early New Year’s Eve happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring $2 oysters, $2 shrimp cocktail and $5 draft bubbles. Guests can also enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner with expertly paired wines picked by owner and sommelier, Lindsey Anderson. The five-course dinner is $150 per person. Uvae’s regular menu will also be available. For reservations. .

Uvae

PHOTOS (courtesy of Uvae):

AND THERE IS MORE…….

Celebrate New Year’s Eve and Day with CheSa’s Bistro and Bar in Avondale

Enjoy a Fabulous Gluten Free NYE Dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch



The new CheSa’s Bistro & Bar, at 3235 W. Addison in Chicago’s Avondale ( https://chesasbistro.com ), is offering a special 3-course pre-fixe New Year’s Eve menu as well as a New Year’s Day brunch. Four NYE seatings are available: 5 PM, 6:30 PM, 8 PM and 9:30 PM. The three course NYE menu is $90 per person and $34 for a drink flight. Brunch is a la carte with entrees ranging from $17 to $30 per person. Mimosa flight is $27. Reservations are recommended by calling 773-754-8523. Walk-up availability is limited.

New Year’s Eve

NEW YEAR’S EVE ENTERTAINMENT: LEE BARRIE, GUITARIST

8 PM to Midnight



New Year’s Eve guests will enjoy live entertainment by Lee Alec Barrie, noted Chicago-area instrumental R&B and Jazz guitarist. With his “virtual band,” he seamlessly blends instrumental R&B, contemporary jazz, and Latin sounds, with a touch of soulful blues, Chicago-style.



Barrie’s fluid and emotionally charged music has been heard throughout the Chicago area in many restaurants, clubs, and private events for the past 22 years since he returned to Chicago from New York. Music begins at 8 pm through midnight.

Lee Barrie



THREE-COURSE MENU

$90 per person; Optional $34 Drink Flight

For starters, choose from a Lobster Louie Salad, Garlic Alligator Dip with Baguette, or Crawfish Cornbread with Honey Butter.

The Main Course includes your choice of Shrimp Etouffee, Pork Shoulder, or Roasted ½ Chicken, followed by dessert including choice of Banana Pudding Souffle or Triple Chocolate Cake.



A Drink Flight featuring your choice of 2 of 3 cocktails featuring Whiskey, Margarita, or Sangria is available for $34.



Brunch

NEW YEAR’S DAY BRUNCH

11 AM – 4 PM

Featuring Live DJ

Reservations Recommended

A la carte brunch selections include Fried Chicken & Cinnamon Fried Beignet Waffles with berry compote; Black Angus Short Ribs & Red Grits; Catfish Skillet with House Smothered Potatoes, 2 Eggs any style and 3 Catfish Fillets; Bone-In Pork Chop with Cheddar Biscuits and House Gravy; and Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Balls with Eggs any style and House Potatoes. Brunch entrees are $30 each.

Other brunch options include Bourbon Peach Cobbler Waffles, $21 – Homemade stacked waffles with cream cheese sauce and fresh peach cobbler. Add chicken for $9; and Avocado Flatbread or Toast with heirloom salad, $17.



Extra sides are available. Any style eggs, $8; cheddar biscuits, $10; and house potatoes, $7.



Specialty drinks are available as well as a Mimosa Flight, $27, which includes 4 flight glasses with assorted flavors and house champagne.



Brunch will be served on Sunday, January 1 from 11 AM to 4 PM and will feature live DJ. Reservations are recommended.