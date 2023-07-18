Spread the love

San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) is touring far and near this summer. The tours include a debut tour to Jackson, Wyoming, followed by the company’s third annual Starry Nights performances at Stanford Live. Both tours will include selections from SF Ballet’s acclaimed [email protected] festival and will be accompanied by the Grammy-Award winning SF Ballet Orchestra under the music direction of Martin West.

San Francisco Ballet performing Balanchine’s Serenade in Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater // © Erik Tomasson

Nineteen company dancers will perform at the Dancers’ Workshop Gala on Thursday, July 27, with a reprised performance on Friday, July 28 in SF Ballet’s debut tour to Wyoming. Held at the Jackson Hole Center for the Arts, the performances will include Balanchine’s Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux and pas de deux from William Forsythe’s Blake Works I, Christopher Wheeldon’s Cinderella, and Helgi Tomasson’s Swan Lake, in addition to Violin Concerto by SF Ballet Choreographer in Residence Yuri Possokhov, created for the [email protected] festival. Tickets go on sale June 29 via DWJH.org.

Sasha Mukhamedov and Joseph Walsh in Possokhov’s Violin Concerto // © Lindsay Thomas

SF Ballet will present Starry Nights at Stanford Live Arts Festivalon Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 at Frost Amphitheater. Starry Nights will feature two stand out works from the [email protected] festival, which commemorated the company’s 90-year history in 2023: Danielle Rowe’s MADCAP, set to a carnival-inspired score by Pär Hagström; and Possokhov’s Violin Concerto, the choreographer’s homage to Igor Stravinsky and George Balanchine. The program will also include selections from recent Opening Night Galas. Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now via Stanford Live.

Esteban Hernández and Cavan Conley in Possokhov’s Violin Concerto // © Lindsay Thomas

Calendar Information

Dancers’ Workshop Gala and Community Performance featuring San Francisco Ballet

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

July 27 at 8 PM MT

July 28 at 7:30 PM MT

Center Theater

240 S Glenwood, Jackson, WY, 83001

Tickets on sale June 29

For more information and to purchase tickets visit jhcenterforthearts.org

Starry Nights at Stanford Live

August 3–4, 2023 at 7:30 PM PT

Frost Amphitheater

351 Lasuen Street on the Stanford University campus

Tickets on sale now

For more information and to purchase tickets visit live.stanford.edu

Parker Garrison in Rowe’s MADCAP // © Lindsay Thomas

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO BALLET

San Francisco Ballet is a leading ballet company and trailblazer in dance locally, nationally, and internationally. Performing, commissioning, and collaborating with exceptional artists in dance and across disciplines, SF Ballet balances an innovative focus on new and contemporary choreography with a deeply held dedication to the classics. SF Ballet is a catalyst for the fut ture of ballet by cultivating creativity, bringing dance of the highest caliber to a wide audience, and providing exceptional training opportunities for the next generation of professional dancers in its world-renowned School.

San Francisco Ballet in Possokhov’s Violin Concerto // © Lindsay Thomas

Since its founding in 1933 and as the oldest professional ballet company in the United States, the Ballet has been an innovator in the art form and an originator of beloved cultural traditions, from staging the first American production of Swan Lake to bringing an annual holiday Nutcracker to U.S. audiences.