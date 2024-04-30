Spread the love

Tucked in the trendy Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, About Last Knife (ALK) invites diners on a unique culinary journey. Led by Executive Chef Olivier Rouselle, ALK promises not just a meal, but an experience where every dish has a story.

One highlight is ALK’s monthly dinner series, led by Chef Rouselle. These events at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood offer an evening of good food paired with fresh ingredients.

I recently got a sneak peek of ALK’s upcoming wine-pairing event. It was a memorable preview of what’s to come, including tequila and cocktail pairings, all for $95 per person.

ALK Bar Interior (Credit – The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood)

Now, let’s talk about the food. The journey started with a Heirloom Tomato Burrata Salad with Purple Basil—a taste of California’s flavors. Ripe tomatoes mixed with creamy burrata and aromatic basil made a delightful combo.

Ale Battered Shrimp

Next, the Seared Halibut with Lemon Risotto and Super Snap Peas showed off Chef Rouselle’s skills. Perfectly cooked halibut with citrus-infused risotto and snap peas created a tasty blend.

For those wanting something heartier, the Veal Blanquette with Polenta Cake and Farmer’s Market Spring Vegetables hit the spot. Tender veal in a rich sauce with creamy polenta cake and fresh veggies made for a satisfying meal. Each dish was paired flawlessly with wines from Italy and California.

Duck

To finish, a Tarte Tatin with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream was the perfect sweet ending. This was a very elegant dessert, with a light and flaky pastry that was topped off by pouring chocolate over the pastry to accompany the dish.

Tarte Tatin with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

ALK has some future pairing meals that would make for a wonderful Mother’s or Father’s Day gift, or just to treat yourself. On May 17th (tequila-pairing) and June 21st (cocktail-pairing) these ticketed events will be offered for typically $95 per person. Regardless of the pairing that you choose, you always have the option of some great non-alcoholic beverages to pair with your meal if that is your preference.

From the impeccable service to the inspired culinary creations, every aspect of the dining experience surpassed my expectations. If you’re looking for a culinary adventure that is delicious and leaves a lasting impression, look no further than About Last Knife. If you are looking to make this more than dinner, staying at the Godfrey will make it an extra special night to remember.

For more information, visit: About Last Knife and Godfrey Hotel Hollywood