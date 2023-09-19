Spread the love

Las Vegas is now home to the Raiders, but there are plenty of other football fans who want to take part in the excitement. If you can’t make it to Allegiant Stadium and you still want to hear the roar of the crowd in a fun setting, Las Vegas welcomes football fans from every corner of the globe to enjoy their favorite team. Splash Magazines has put together a list of some of the best venues from all over Las Vegas that allow you to take in every game and not miss a down.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will have fans covered for all the football action this fall. The cantina features a 200-inch projection screen, a 110-inch video grid, two 80-inch high-definition TVs and 25 additional 75-inch high-definition TVs visible throughout the space.

Cabo Wabo will serve beer buckets of five, priced at $23 each. Beer selections will include a choice of Dos XX, Dos XX Ambar, Heineken, Heineken Light, Tecate or Carta Blanca. A variety of game day dishes will be available, including the nacho platter, the “Jack & Coke BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, and the fundido de queso con chorizo.

Draft beer (Cabo Wabo Cantina)

CliQue Bar & Lounge, the upscale cocktail lounge located in the heart of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will open its doors early on Saturday from noon to close and Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to close starting Saturday, Aug. 26 and lasting throughout the football season for all the gameday action.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 10, the lounge will bring back their popular football season breakfast menu. The special menu is meant to give fans a top game day experience and will include delicious classic breakfast items such as a stuffed breakfast burrito, priced at $16; the breakfast bowl, packed with delectable egg whites, avocado and more, priced at $15, and a breakfast sandwich served with tater tots, priced at $14. From the bar, guests have two new twists on the classic bloody Mary from which to choose: the “Blood, Sweat & Tears” and the “Bloody In Bloody Out” both priced at $18. The upscale lounge will also offer specials on imported and domestic beer buckets on game days in addition to its regular cocktail menu.

Proper Eats Food Hall, located on the second-level promenade at ARIA Resort & Casino, will offer fans an “Ultimate Tailgate,” an all-you-can-eat package from any station in Proper Eats,, available throughout the NFL regular season for just $55. Guests must be seated at Proper Bar, the vibrant social hub at the heart of the food hall with multiple HDTVs positioned throughout for optimal sports viewing, and the package is limited to three hours per guest.

Proper Eats features a number of stations with game day favorites, including a classic Smash Burger from Lola’s Burgers, crispy fried chicken from Seoul Bird and pizza by the slice or as an 18” pie from Grammy-nominated EDM superstar Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki. A full menu of beers, craft cocktails, wine sure to fit the taste of any football fans is also available for additional costs.

In addition, Proper Eats will host fantastic popups every home weekend featuring favorites from the visiting team’s home to get fans geared up for game day. The popups will include:

Pittsburgh Steelers 9/24: Primonti Brothers + Millie’s Ice Cream

Green Bay Packers 10/9: Ellsworth Creamery confirmed (cheese curds)

New England Patriots 10/15: Saltie Girl confirmed for lobster rolls.

New York Giants 11/5 – Rao’s NYC

New York Jets 11/12 – Wexler’s Deli

Kansas City Chiefs 11/26: Harp BBQ for Kansas City style BBQ.

Minnesota Vikings 12/10: 5-8 Club Juicy Lucy

Proper Bar Special Sauce (Photo courtesy of Proper Eats)

Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill, located inside Palace Station Hotel & Casino, is a high-energy sports bar and grill with a vast beer list and signature sports-themed cocktails. Widely considered a prime place to catch football games with more than 30 HDTVs positioned throughout the venue, Tailgate Social offers a diverse menu perfect for every appetite. Menu favorites include the shareable appetizer sampler platter featuring wings, a chicken quesadilla, pretzel bites and chips, priced at $33; BBQ ribs, priced at $36; pizzas priced starting at $20; and more. The perfect destination to gather with friends, Tailgate also features games like pool, foosball and video poker machines.

The Still, located inside The Mirage Hotel & Casino, will host watch parties with games broadcasted across its 27 HDTVs. The centerpiece of The Still showcases a refurbished Airstream trailer that serves as the kitchen offering upscale bar food and more than 50 craft beers. Signature dishes include the Game Time platter, ideal for sharing with sliders, wings, a chicken quesadilla and fries, priced at $45; beer-battered fish and chips, priced at $28; Philly cheesesteak panini, priced at $27; among others.

The Still Bar (Photo credit Anthony Mair)

Celebrate the 2023 football season and Las Vegas’ favorite team at Borracha Mexican Cantina, located at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, with watch parties that promise to rival the energy of stadiums worldwide.

A lively restaurant serving Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks, Borracha will broadcast all football games this season on its 20+ HDTVs for fans to cheer on their favorite teams. In addition, they will open at 10 a.m. beginning Saturday, Aug. 26, inviting guests to enjoy its new brunch menu while catching all the action. Borracha will kick off the professional football season at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the ultimate watch party. Guests can experience camaraderie like never before with Borracha’s beer specials that are perfect for sharing and available during every game all season long, including domestic beer pitchers, domestic beer buckets and Nutrl seltzer buckets, each priced at $25. The fiesta will be enhanced with Borracha’s game of football squares. Anytime a guest orders an appetizer, pitcher or bucket of beer they will receive a square valid for the entirety of the game. If the guest’s name is on the correct square at the end of each quarter, they will receive a special prize.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur Blvd. and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, located at 4575 Boulder Hwy., will kick off the football season this month with specialty food and beverage offerings on game days.

Available on all game days beginning now through the end of both seasons, PT’s Express at both locations will offer the specialty Dodger Dog, a premium hot dog topped with cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and sour cream, priced at $6.59 with a True Rewards card; and hamburger sliders stacked with grilled onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickle chips, tomatoes and burger sauce, priced at $2.49 each with a True Rewards card. Fans will be able to cheer on their favorite teams with special offers on beers.

All bars and lounges at both Arizona Charlie’s locations will serve buckets of beer, including domestic bottles, priced at $22 at Decatur and $20 at Boulder; imported or craft bottles, priced at $27 at Decatur and $25 at Boulder; and Modelo drafts, priced at $5 at Decatur and $4 at Boulder. Both Arizona Charlie’s locations will broadcast the football games all season long on numerous widescreen TVs positioned throughout all bars and lounges, in addition to the 150-inch HD screen at Naughty Ladies Saloon at Decatur.

Station Casinos Offerings:

Game On at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino

Newly opened at Boulder Station, Game On has arrived just in time for the sports season. From the creators of Blondies Sports Bar & Grill, Game On will offer fans an unmatched sports-viewing experience featuring bar top gaming, a craveable menu, draft beer options, a multitude of screens for prime viewing, beer pong, tabletop shuffleboard, and so much more.

Sports book at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Boasting a 96-foot viewing wall, brilliant displays, an energetic atmosphere and an elevated VIP area, there’s no better place to catch the latest game than at the Red Rock Sports book. Guests can enjoy a game while kicking back with their favorite beverage at the sports book bar that comes complete with a VIP seating section, always-friendly bartenders and video poker games.

Sports book at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

The state-of-the-art Sports Book at Green Valley Ranch features five large-format viewing walls, over thirty 50-inch high definition screens and an array of individual monitors. Guests won’t want to miss a game with personalized seat-side service, a private VIP section and the city’s best lines.

Resorts World Las Vegas Offerings:

RedTail at Resorts World Las Vegas is a high-energy venue that offers a unique and immersive experience for guests of all ages. As a family friendly venue, RedTail offers a variety of entertainment options, including interactive games, private karaoke rooms and expansive TV offerings perfect for epic watch parties. Far from your average viewing party experience, Redtail sets the standard of a nonstop party atmosphere from kickoff to the final touchdown.

Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas offers a sleek and lively atmosphere for sports fans to catch the big game. Perfect for any group size, whether it’s a small gathering of 30 or a large party of 350. With a collection of 150 top-notch cigars kept in a specially crafted humidor, fans can indulge in the finest smoking experience. Additionally, skilled mixologists are available to concoct customized drinks, making Eight Lounge the ideal location for hosting watch parties.

The Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar serves up your favorite ice-cold beverages, drink specials, and delicious menu items ranging from appetizers to salads and the delectable Golden Circle Burger! Get into all your sports action, with wall to wall video boards, 24 hour sports betting, video poker and so much more!

Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar



HOURS OF OPERATION*

Sports Bar:

Daily | 24 Hours

Restaurant:

Sat – Sun | 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. (next day)

Mon – Fri | 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. (next day)

Sportsbook:

Kiosks Always Open | 24 Hours*

Live Teller Hours of Operation

Mon – Thurs | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.*

Fri – Sun | 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.*