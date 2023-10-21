Spread the love

The cast of Brigadoon now playing at Music Theatre Works. Photo by Brett Beiner

The classic Lerner & Loewe musical “Brigadoon” is now on stage presented by Music Theater Works at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie now through November 12. It is spectacular.

The 1947 musical tells the story of a magical, mythical village in the misty Scottish Highlands that comes to life for one day only, every hundred years.

Two American tourists, Tommy and Jeff, fall under its spell on the day it comes alive and get caught up in its simplicity and camaraderie of village life. Tommy falls in love with one of its residents and must decide whether to stay in Brigadoon or return to the world he knows. There is no going back.

Music Theatre Works has assembled a stellar cast with leads by Sarah Obert as Fiona and Conor Jordan as Tommy. Their voices blend together in extraordinary harmony in addition to having great physical chemistry.

Classic songs include “Almost Like Being in Love,” “Come to Me, Bend to Me” and “Heather on the Hill” and you will be singing as you leave the theatre.

Directed by Sasha Gerritson with Assistant Director and Choreographer Clayton Cross and Music Director Michael McBride, Brigadoon brings back the glorious moments of Broadway in an evening you will long remember.

Accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Michael McBride, they bring “Brigadoon’s” soulful music to life along with high-energy choreography created by Clayton Cross.

Kudos to Jazmin Aurora Medina for her beautiful costume designs, which reflect Scottish tradition in a myriad of adaptions.

Standouts include the always-smiling Madison Kauffman as Meg Brookie whose powerful vocals take the house down. Timothy Wolf as Mr. Linde is hysterical every time he is on stage. And Susannah Elizabeth Harvey as sister Jean is a delicate, graceful ballerina.

To get you in the mood, before the show and during intermission, you can watch girls dancing the traditional Scottish jig and other dances in the lobby, all colorfully dressed.

“Brigadoon” may only come alive once every 100 years, but will continue to delight theatre-goers generation after generation.

Tickets are available at the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300

Photos by Brett Beiner