A Delicious Hanukkah Celebration Awaits at Prairie Grass Cafe

Prairie Grass Cafe Slow Roasted BBQ All-Natural Brisket.

Photo credit: Monica Kass Rogers



The season of Hanukkah is here! Come celebrate the Festival of Lights with a delicious dining experience from Prairie Grass Cafe, Located at 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook. Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris are pulling out all the stops to make your Hanukkah celebration truly memorable.



Dine-In:

For those who prefer the warm ambiance of a restaurant setting, Prairie Grass Cafe opens its doors for dine-in starting at 5 pm on December 7. In addition to their regular menu, the chefs have crafted special holiday offerings that capture the essence of Hanukkah in their traditional favorites.



To ensure a seamless dining experience, reservations are highly recommended. Call the Prairie Grass Cafe team at (847) 205-4433 to secure your spot or to inquire about private dining options for a more intimate celebration.

Take the Celebration Home:



For those who wish to savor the flavors of Prairie Grass Cafe in the comfort of their homes, the chefs have curated a special Hanukkah Dinner Package for Two, available for takeout. This thoughtfully designed package includes:

• Slow Braised BBQ All-Natural Brisket with Smashed Roasted Cauliflower

• 2 Potato Latkes with Sour Cream & Chef Sarah’s Apple Butter

• Mixed Green Salad with Citrus Marinated Beets, Grapes, Pumpkin Seeds, Pomegranate Seeds, Feta & Tahini Dressing

• Flourless Chocolate Cake



This package is priced at $118, and orders must be placed by Tuesday, December 5, for convenient pick up on Thursday, December 7, between 4 pm and 5 pm.



If you prefer to customize your Hanukkah feast, Prairie Grass Cafe also offers a la carte options, each serving four unless noted otherwise. Indulge in the delicious flavors of Slow Braised BBQ All-Natural Brisket ($96), Potato Latkes with Chef Sarah’s Apple Butter ($38), Smashed Roasted Cauliflower ($30/quart), Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes ($32/quart), and a decadent Flourless Chocolate Cake ($48/serves 6-8 people).



Wine Pairings to Elevate Your CelebrationTo complement your Hanukkah feast, Prairie Grass Cafe presents a carefully curated selection of wines. From the fresh and citrusy Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand ($25.50) to Pine Ridge, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ’21 ($49), these wines are chosen to enhance your dining experience.Ordering Details:

To make your Hanukkah celebration stress-free and delicious, call the Prairie Grass Cafe team at (847) 205-4433 to place your orders. Please note that all takeout orders are subject to an 18% taxable service fee.



This Hanukkah, let Prairie Grass Cafe be the backdrop to your joyous celebration, whether you choose to dine-in and revel in the festive atmosphere or bring the culinary delights home for a cozy family feast. Wishing you a Hanukkah filled with warmth, love, and flavors!

George Bumbaris and Sarah Stegner, chefs/owners, Prairie Grass Cafe. Photo credit: Cindy Kurman



About Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris



Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris bring their classical training and years of experience both at Prairie Grass Cafe and the Ritz Carlton Hotel of 4-star classical training to serve you.



Bumbaris, a Bocus D’or competition representative, and Sarah represented the United States in the Pierre Taittinger competition (the only woman out of 540 competitors that year). They have spent years honing our skills to serve you delicious homegrown food.



Stegner was recently named Restaurateur of the Year by the Illinois Restaurant Association. She is a founding member- past president of Green City Market (501c3) and continues to drive education surrounding the organic sustainable food movement into the mainstream, and is a founding member of The Abundance Setting , (501c3) that supports working women & mothers in the culinary industry. Stegner is passionate about local food, creating a better model in the culinary industry & helping others. Stegner is a co-founder of Chicago Chefs Cook which raised more than 1 million dollars since 2022 through culinary events. World Central Kitchen has been the recipient of some of the funds raised through Chicago Chefs Cook. She is now a member of the Chef Corp for WCKITCHEN. When disaster strikes, the Prairie Grass Cafe Team is proud to step-up and help. She also acts as an advisor to Chef Sebastian White of The Evolved Network , which creates a wellness space through food, farming, and cooking for “our kids” that are underprivileged.





Flourless Chocolate Cake. Photo credit: Cindy Kurman