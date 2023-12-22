Spread the love

Gingerbread Coquito

Created by Josue Gonzalez, Unfiltered Hospitality in Miami, FL

Don Q Rum Ginger Bread Coquito by Josue Gonzalez Photo Credit Don Q Rum

Ingredients:

5 oz Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced Rum

5 oz Don Q Coco Rum

5 oz Don Q 151 Rum

2.5 oz Creme De Cacao

2.5 oz Licor 43

5 oz Cinnamon Syrup*

15 oz Coco Lopez

15 oz Heavy Cream

2.5 oz Ginger Juice

20 oz Water

Pinch of Sea Salt to taste

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a large container to incorporate and mix properly. Bottle and store in a cool place. Serve over crushed Ice. Garnish with mint sprig, torched cinnamon stick, grated nutmeg, candied ginger, and gingerbread man cookie.

*Cinnamon Syrup: Prepare a simple syrup using 1 qt water, 1 qt sugar, and 8 cinnamon sticks. Strain out the cinnamon. Purchase Don Q Rum at a store near you or online here.

Glass: Footed Pilsner

Servings: 6

Fresca de Pina

by Jon Basil’s mixologist, Derrick Turner

Ingredients:

2oz Jon Basil Blanco

1oz Pineapple Juice

.75oz Lime Juice

.50oz Agave

Bar spoon of Pink Peppercorn

3 Dashes of Peyshauds Bitters

Instructions: In a Mixing tin add Pink Peppercorn –Muddle . Add remaining ingredients -Ice, Shake, Strain into Coupe Glass

Garnish: Optional, Fresh Cracked Pink Peppercorn

Pumpkin Pie Cocktail

from Friday Night Cocktails by A. J. Dean

Glass: Martini

Garnish: Cinnamon stick

2 oz / 60 ml vodka

1 oz / 30 ml dark rum

2 Tbsp pumpkin purée

1 oz / 30 ml maple syrup

¼ tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch of pumpkin pie spice

½ oz / 15 ml half-and-half

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, rum, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and half-and-half. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Variation: Since you have the pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin purée already at hand, try a Pumpkin Pie Mule. In a cocktail shaker, add 2 oz (60 ml) vodka, ½ oz (15 ml) lime juice, 1 Tbsp Pumpkin purée, and ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a mule mug and top with 4 oz (120 ml) ginger beer. Garnish with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Winter Solstice Fizz: Spiced Cranberry with Irish Whiskey & Rosemary

from a Return to Ireland by Judith McLoughlin

Cocktail Base Ingredients

1.5 ounces Irish whiskey

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons spiced cranberry syrup (see below)

Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water or Club Soda water (enough to fill up the glass)

Spiced Cranberry Syrup

1 cup of cranberries

1 cup of water

1 cup of sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1rosemarry stem

1/2-inch of sliced ginger root

Instructions

To make the spiced cranberry syrup, place the sugar, water, cranberries, ginger root, rosemary and cinnamon stick in a saucepan and simmer together for 7-8 minutes. Cover and allow to sit for at least 2 hours, or even better overnight. Strain the syrup into a clean jar after the flavors have had time to infuse. The syrup base makes up to eight drinks. To serve, fill a glass with ice and add the whisky, lime juice, cranberry syrup. Stir the glass to incorporate all the ingredients. Top off the glass with a little club soda. Stir one more time and then garnish the cocktail. Suggested garnishes include a sprig of fresh rosemary, a few cranberries or lime curl, or a combination of all three.

Detox Smoothie

from Dirty Girl: Ditch the Toxins, Look Great and Feel by Dr. Wendie Trubow and Ed Levitan

1 Serving

Start your day with this fresh and delicious smoothie.

Ingredients

Juice of ½ lemon, or 1 lime

1 cup arugula, baby kale, or other leafy green of choice

⅓ of an avocado

1 small bunch of cilantro or other herb of choice

¼ inch piece of peeled ginger

1 cup frozen organic berries

1-2 scoops of protein or Vital Proteins collagen powder

1 cup coconut water

1+ cup of dairy free milk or water, as needed to thin the mixture (you can also add ice to thicken the mixture)

Preparation:

Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender, and blend on high until everything is smooth and blended. Enjoy!

Tip – Make smoothie cubes by skipping the extra water or dairy free milk and pour the finished mixture into a silicone ice cube tray. Freeze for at least 4 hours. Now you have smoothie cubes you can use to blend in the morning with 1 cup of dairy free milk or water to make your morning routine a lot easier!

Recipe(s) and photo(s) reprinted with permission from Dirty Girl: Ditch the Toxins, Look Great and Feel by Dr. Wendie Trubow and Ed Levitan / Lioncrest Publishing

Irish Eggnog

from a Return to Ireland by Judith McLoughlin

Eggnog Ingredients

8 eggs (beaten)

1 cup sugar

3 cups milk

3 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup Irish whiskey

How to Make

In a large saucepan, combine the eggs, sugar, 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of cream. Cook and stir over medium heat for about 10 minutes or until the thermometer reads 140 F or is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. Remove from the heat and pour into a large bowl. Stir in nutmeg and the remaining milk and cream. Place bowl in an ice water bath, stir frequently until mixture is cool. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving. Stir in the whiskey to the egg mixture using a metal whisk. Enjoy!

All images and recipes courtesy of authors or PR agents.