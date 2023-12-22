There are so many drinks that delight people during the holidays and the winter season. Whether you are a hot cocoa or cider fan, or prefer cold drinks to celebrate with, here are some tasty options I have found. Leave a comment below if you have a favorite drink to add to this mix!
Gingerbread Coquito
Created by Josue Gonzalez, Unfiltered Hospitality in Miami, FL
Ingredients:
- 5 oz Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced Rum
- 5 oz Don Q Coco Rum
- 5 oz Don Q 151 Rum
- 2.5 oz Creme De Cacao
- 2.5 oz Licor 43
- 5 oz Cinnamon Syrup*
- 15 oz Coco Lopez
- 15 oz Heavy Cream
- 2.5 oz Ginger Juice
- 20 oz Water
- Pinch of Sea Salt to taste
Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a large container to incorporate and mix properly. Bottle and store in a cool place. Serve over crushed Ice. Garnish with mint sprig, torched cinnamon stick, grated nutmeg, candied ginger, and gingerbread man cookie.
*Cinnamon Syrup: Prepare a simple syrup using 1 qt water, 1 qt sugar, and 8 cinnamon sticks. Strain out the cinnamon. Purchase Don Q Rum at a store near you or online here.
Glass: Footed Pilsner
Servings: 6
Fresca de Pina
by Jon Basil’s mixologist, Derrick Turner
Ingredients:
- 2oz Jon Basil Blanco
- 1oz Pineapple Juice
- .75oz Lime Juice
- .50oz Agave
- Bar spoon of Pink Peppercorn
- 3 Dashes of Peyshauds Bitters
Instructions: In a Mixing tin add Pink Peppercorn –Muddle . Add remaining ingredients -Ice, Shake, Strain into Coupe Glass
Garnish: Optional, Fresh Cracked Pink Peppercorn
Buy Jon Basil Tequila in a store near you or online here.
Pumpkin Pie Cocktail
from Friday Night Cocktails by A. J. Dean
Glass: Martini
Garnish: Cinnamon stick
- 2 oz / 60 ml vodka
- 1 oz / 30 ml dark rum
- 2 Tbsp pumpkin purée
- 1 oz / 30 ml maple syrup
- ¼ tsp pure vanilla extract
- Pinch of pumpkin pie spice
- ½ oz / 15 ml half-and-half
- Cinnamon stick, for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, rum, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and half-and-half. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Variation: Since you have the pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin purée already at hand, try a Pumpkin Pie Mule. In a cocktail shaker, add 2 oz (60 ml) vodka, ½ oz (15 ml) lime juice, 1 Tbsp Pumpkin purée, and ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a mule mug and top with 4 oz (120 ml) ginger beer. Garnish with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
Buy Friday Night Cocktails by A. J. Dean for more great drinks today!
Winter Solstice Fizz: Spiced Cranberry with Irish Whiskey & Rosemary
from a Return to Ireland by Judith McLoughlin
Cocktail Base Ingredients
- 1.5 ounces Irish whiskey
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 tablespoons spiced cranberry syrup (see below)
- Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water or Club Soda water (enough to fill up the glass)
Spiced Cranberry Syrup
- 1 cup of cranberries
- 1 cup of water
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1rosemarry stem
- 1/2-inch of sliced ginger root
Instructions
- To make the spiced cranberry syrup, place the sugar, water, cranberries, ginger root, rosemary and cinnamon stick in a saucepan and simmer together for 7-8 minutes. Cover and allow to sit for at least 2 hours, or even better overnight.
- Strain the syrup into a clean jar after the flavors have had time to infuse. The syrup base makes up to eight drinks.
- To serve, fill a glass with ice and add the whisky, lime juice, cranberry syrup. Stir the glass to incorporate all the ingredients. Top off the glass with a little club soda.
- Stir one more time and then garnish the cocktail. Suggested garnishes include a sprig of fresh rosemary, a few cranberries or lime curl, or a combination of all three.
Buy A Return to Ireland by Judith McLoughlin for more amazing recipes today!
Detox Smoothie
from Dirty Girl: Ditch the Toxins, Look Great and Feel by Dr. Wendie Trubow and Ed Levitan
1 Serving
Start your day with this fresh and delicious smoothie.
Ingredients
- Juice of ½ lemon, or 1 lime
- 1 cup arugula, baby kale, or other leafy green of choice
- ⅓ of an avocado
- 1 small bunch of cilantro or other herb of choice
- ¼ inch piece of peeled ginger
- 1 cup frozen organic berries
- 1-2 scoops of protein or Vital Proteins collagen powder
- 1 cup coconut water
- 1+ cup of dairy free milk or water, as needed to thin the mixture (you can also add ice to thicken the mixture)
Preparation:
Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender, and blend on high until everything is smooth and blended. Enjoy!
Tip – Make smoothie cubes by skipping the extra water or dairy free milk and pour the finished mixture into a silicone ice cube tray. Freeze for at least 4 hours. Now you have smoothie cubes you can use to blend in the morning with 1 cup of dairy free milk or water to make your morning routine a lot easier!
Recipe(s) and photo(s) reprinted with permission from Dirty Girl: Ditch the Toxins, Look Great and Feel by Dr. Wendie Trubow and Ed Levitan / Lioncrest Publishing
Buy Dirty Girl: Ditch the Toxins online today!
Irish Eggnog
from a Return to Ireland by Judith McLoughlin
Eggnog Ingredients
- 8 eggs (beaten)
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 cups milk
- 3 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup Irish whiskey
How to Make
- In a large saucepan, combine the eggs, sugar, 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of cream. Cook and stir over medium heat for about 10 minutes or until the thermometer reads 140 F or is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon.
- Remove from the heat and pour into a large bowl. Stir in nutmeg and the remaining milk and cream. Place bowl in an ice water bath, stir frequently until mixture is cool. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.
- Stir in the whiskey to the egg mixture using a metal whisk. Enjoy!
Buy A Return to Ireland by Judith McLoughlin for more amazing recipes today!
*Feature photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash
All images and recipes courtesy of authors or PR agents.
