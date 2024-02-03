Spread the love

Sundance Film Festival returned for its 40th anniversary. As the festival continues to adjust to fully returning to in-person events since Covid the festival opted for a hybrid festival festival with a slew of options for both in person and remote coverage. With that being said, there as not a shortage of events, activations, and entertainment for in-person delights.

From impactful panels to live music, Park City was in full swing! Here is the action that happened over three jam-packed days on Main Street!

January 19th:

Photo Courtesy of Kelly K Public Relations

NFP Inspire Lounge:

NFP Inspire Film Lounge during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Guests such as Jay Ellise, Phaedra Parks (RHOA), Jason Momoa, Kristen Stewart, Alicia Silverstone, Will Ferrell and more were in attendance to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Sundance. In the lounge, guests were treated to a health and wellness bar with holistic treatments, gourmet catering by Park City Desserts, a curated selection of libations served by an award-winning mixologist, live music performances, light gifting, holistic bar and treatments by Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, and celebrity portrait studio and interviews.

GLAAD and NewFest: “Queer Film is Activism”

Anthony Allen Ramos, Alok Vaid-Menon, Alex Hedison, Natalie Jasmine Harris, Allegra Madsen, and David Hatkoff. Courtesy Photo – Todd Williamson – Shuttershock for GLAAD

GLAAD, Frameline, and NewFest will be coming together to celebrate queer cinema and filmmakers at the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival. In a first-time partnership, GLAAD joined with two of the world’s most notable LGBTQ+film festivals to host “Cheers, Queers,” a panel and party in Park City on Friday, January 19, co-presented in partnership with Acura and co-host IMDbPro at the Acura House of Energy at 550 Swede Alley. The event included a powerful discussion with panelists Natalie Jasmine Harris, David Hatkoff, Alex Hedison, Allegra Madsen, DaShawn Usher, and Alok Vaid-Menon, moderated by Anthony Allen Ramos with a reception that followed.

January 20th:

Media.com x The Caspian Agency’s Impact Lounge

Photo provided by Media.com

As an official Partner of the Sundance Film Festival 2024, this lounge did not disappoint. The Impact Lounge brought together creators and change makers to amplify the impact of socially conscious media and game-changing platforms such as Media.com. In the afternoon, – The Power of Reputation Panel occurred. Founder & CEO of Media.com, James Mawhinney joined the conversation with panelists Jon Gosselin (TV & Celebrity DJ), Phaedra Parks (RHOA, Traitors, Married to Medicine & Managing Partner of The Parks Group Law Firm), Adriane Schwartz (Celebrity & entertainment journalist), Justin Peck (Champion off-road racer, Founder of National Mental Health Aliance & Author of “Bulletproof”) and more. “The fact is that current social media algorithms promote flashy clickbait rather than accurate information. Social media networks have enjoyed years of success operating largely unregulated,” shares Mawhinney. “Now, it’s apparent they are breeding grounds for bad information, which has real-world consequences. With AI on the rise, the combined risk of fake profiles and AI bots threatens to accelerate the spread of misinformation at a frightening rate.”

During the discussion, the group shared their personal and professional stories surrounding media misinformation and Media.com‘s mission to help its members take back the power to control and monitor their reputations. In the evening, the space turned it up a notch with Media.com x Caspian Agency’s “Beats & Burgers Bash.”

GLAAD x Meredith Marks Park City Boutique Event:

(L-R) Meredith Marks, Chris Colfer and Will Sherrod. Courtesy Photo – Credit: Chelsea Lauren

For the second year in a row, Meredith Marks opened the doors of her Park City Boutique on Main Street to celebrate GLAAD and the organization’s work to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community by hosting a cocktail reception. During the outing, guests shopped, mingled, while discussing the latest projects. Guests included a few GLAAD representatives as well as: Alex Blue Davis (Grey’s Anatomy), Dino-Ray Ramos (GLAAD), Alok Vaid-Menon (ALOK), Carl Radke (TV Personality, Summer House), Cobbie Yates (Costume Designer), Chris Colfer (Actor), Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah (Artist), Dylan Mulvaney (Influencer), Florido Basallo (Celebrity Hairstylist), Joel Kim Booster (Actor, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out) and more.

Sunday, January 21st:

The Cut x Bumble “How I Get it Done” Panel:

The weekend has been full of powerful conversations, and Sunday kept the discussion going. New York Magazine’s The Cut, held a discussion titled “How I Get It Done” to spotlight women in the industry. Presented by Bumble, The Cut’s Editor-in-Chief, Lindsay Peoples; actress and musician Andra Day; actress Bella Heathcote; and writer and director Laura Chinn joined the conversation with the goal of women’s empowerment at the forefront. Designed to keep personal and career growth at the forefront, the conversation also candidly discussed ambition and how women manage their careers and daily lives.