Coachella may be one of the best music festivals around these days. Of course thousands of music lovers flock to the festival to see their favorite artists, however, these days the biggest events take place right outside the festival grounds. Take a look at our favorite parties below for a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Thursday, April 11th:

Paper Playground:

Photo Courtesy of The Influence

PAPER magazine will host an evening of cultural chaos in celebration of emerging and established music through a high-impact experience and dynamic digital storytelling, PAPER PLAYGROUND. Partners such as Cohart, FanFix, Miage Skincare, headlined by Ruckus and featured performance by Armani White, DJ Pookie with a special music performance presented by True Religion and additional DJs TBA. PAPER is an iconic independent magazine focusing on fashion, popular culture, nightlife, music, art, and film, with recent and notable covers including Beyonce, Cher, Madonna and more at the helm of PAPER Editor In Chief Justin Moran. Guests will sip on Absolut RTD, Sainte Marguerite En Provence, Reign Storm Energy, La Croix, produced by award winning experiential agency partner ENTER, who leads programming each year with an annual Thursday night exclusive festival weekend kick off party curated by event producer Zev Norotsky, PAPER PLAYGROUND will be hosted on a private estate in Bermuda Dunes moments from the festival grounds and feature an eclectic itinerary. The event is also being curated by The Influence, led by Ali Lasky with additional brand partners to be announced.

Friday, April 12th:

Gallery Desert House by Gallery Media Group:

PATRÓN EL ALTO has teamed up with Gallery Desert House by Gallery Media Group to provide festival goers with the ultimate desert oasis filled with non-stop entertainment, art, music, and signature serves featuring the incredibly smooth, PATRÓN EL ALTO. For two days, PATRÓN EL ALTO will offer guests the opportunity to purchase western wear from the high-end, luxury brand Kemo Sabe, and enjoy sets from renowned-DJs, including DJ Chantel Jeffries who will headline poolside celebrations Friday, DJ Austin Millz who will headline the party on Saturday, and house DJs Viva Latina and DJ Millie who will spin beats all weekend long.

Desert Nights by Tao Hospitality Group:

Photo Courtesy of MBooth

Desert Nights by TAO Hospitality Group will make its return to the desert, adding on a third night to their iconic, invite-only celebration held at a breathtaking, private estate minutes from the festival. PATRÓN EL ALTO will take Desert Nights by TAO Group to new heights as the Exclusive Spirits Partner for the event, offering their incredibly smooth, handcrafted, prestige tequila, PATRÓN EL ALTO, that elevates any occasion. Guests will also be able to enjoy specialty PATRÓN cocktails, as well as sips from Vodka Partner, Grey Goose, as VIPs toast to the iconic three-day celebration.

Saturday, April 13th:

The Racquet Club Presented by The Kitchen:

Photo Courtesy of The Influence

Pickleball is one of the hottest sports in the country right now and during Weekend 1 in Indio, The Kitchen, the largest pickleball community will be putting on its second annual tournament that will feature games, open bar stations, snacks, gifting, music, wellness activations, and poolside lounging. The tournament will be hosted by The Pointer Brothers, and is being produced by Zev Norotsky’s ENTER for the second year in a row as the hottest pickleball event of the weekend. Featuring the launch of Visto Visors and more partners such as Franklin Pickleballs, Fanfix, Lovesac, ElectroLit, GoPuff, Zen Water, and more to be announced, plus refreshing cocktails from Absolut RTD and Sainte Marguerite En Provence Rose.

True Religion Buddhafest:

Photo Courtesy of The Influence

Buddhafest Desert Oasis Gifting Suite poolside featuring live DJ sets, refreshing cocktails such as Absolut Ocean Spray Cocktail RTD and Heineken, sweet treats by Cereal Pop Fruity Pebbles, and true, True Religion Experience. Other partners include Reign Storm Energy, La Croix, Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rose, Saint James, Miage Skincare, Zen Water, Recover 180, Lovesac, Binnky, GoPuff, Fanfix, Cookie Pop Oreo and Candy Pop Twix.

Zoeasis:

Photo Courtesy of The Samonte Group

The chic invite-only party returns for its 8th year! Guests can expect a chic estate and a spacious beautiful event showcasing the best looks over the weekend!

Heineken House:

Photo Courtesy of MBooth

Heineken is returning to the desert with an all-star lineup of musical talent at the Heineken House stage. In typical Coachella fashion, the Heineken House will spotlight legendary headliners T-Pain and Fat Joe, with an additional roster from the worlds of hip-hop, rap, EDM and more including BIA, Lupe Fiasco, and Klingande.

With two weekends of red-star performances, Heineken House will be the place-to-be for music fanatics, with brews available for festival goers for every occasion.

Framework in the Desert:

Photo Courtesy of MBooth

Framework in the Desert returns to the Coachella Valley for its third year, with PATRÓN EL ALTO as the official tequila sponsor throughout the weekend. Transforming the Atlantic Aviation hangar into a desert club paradise, partygoers will reach new heights with VIP, premium table service, provided by the incredibly smooth PATRÓN EL ALTO, along with electrifying performances from world-class acts in dance/house music.

Sonic Desert:

Photo Courtesy of EMC Brands

Coca-Cola Spiced &Topo Chico in partnership with BPM Music presents Sonic Desert, an exclusive daytime party at a private ranch in Thermal, California, within minutes away from the Coachella festival grounds. Coca-Cola Spiced will offer the blending iconic taste of Coca‑Cola with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors for an uplifting taste experience. Topo Chico will feature their best sparkling mineral water brands, with several flavors and package sizes to satisfy even the most legendary thirst to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste. Other participating partners include: Smartwater, DriveH2,EIN, Dulce Vida Tequila,Glo Design Lab, ROLAND and Drip IV Therapy. Guests can expect performances by one of BPM Music’s multi-hypenated headliners, Austin Millz, plus special guests, and other festive activations.

Neon Carnival:

Photo Courtesy of Jones Works

Presented by Liquid I.V. with Patrón El Alto and Levi’s, the 13th annual Neon Carnival brings an after-hours amusement park with rides, games, drinks and food. Attendees will enjoy performances by DJ Pee.Wee, DJ Hunny Bee and Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy.