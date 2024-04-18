Spread the love

Neon Carnival, the legendary late-night dance party of the year made its triumphant return to the Desert International Horse Park celebrating its thirteenth year. Created by LA’s original nightlife mastermind Brent Bolthouse and producing partner Jeffrey Best, this year’s 13th exclusive celebration came to life for one night only.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Photographer Presley Ann

Presented by Liquid I.V. in association with PATRÓN EL ALTO and The Levi’s® Brand, the after-party returned with a vibrant new chapter; upping the ante on musical talent with an exciting new roster of DJs, critically acclaimed, 8x Grammy Award-winning artist, Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee, viral social media sensation DJ Hunny Bee, and party rockstar and “Vanderpump Rules” personality James Kennedy, kept the party going all night long.

The coveted ticket brings some of the hottest names in entertainment to the desert to dance the night away in the early hours of the morning! Guests this year included: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Maluma, Jon Batiste, The Weeknd, Leonardo DiCaprio, Simu Liu, Lili Reinhart, Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal, Evan Ross, Peso Pluma, Tyga, Kyle Richards, Kesha, Amber Rose, Victoria Justice, Alix Earle, Harry Jowsey, Patrick Ta, Teyana Taylor, Alexander Edwards, YG, Busta Rhymes, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Tana Mongeau, NAV, Faze Banks, Alex Israel, Joe Keery, Madison Pettis, Amelia Gray, Bretman Rock, Jonathan Cheban, Josephine Langford, Philip B and more.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Photographer Presley Ann

It was an eclectic date night for Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce who arrived hand in hand through the VIP entrance. The two were seen dancing together to the beats of Swift’s hit song “Cruel Summer” while at Neon Carnival. Fresh off her Coachella set, musician Ice Spice was seen backstage as part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s entourage, dancing into the late-night hours. At about 1am, Busta Rhymes made a surprise guest performance, joining the main stage for a rendition of his popular song, “Look at Me Know,” drawing applause from the crowd at Neon Carnival, presented by Liquid I.V., in association with PATRÓN EL ALTO and the Levi’s brand.

DJ James Kennedy was one of the evening’s main talent exclaiming from the stage, “Hello Coachella, this has been ten years in the making.” He further added, “Don’t give up on your dreams!” He gave a special shout-out to Liquid I.V., reminding all attendees to stay hydrated. Various Vanderpump Rules cast members including Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz were in attendance to show their support.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Photographer Presley Ann

True to form guests were able to enjoy the classic carnival rides such as the Ferris wheel and try their luck at winning a prize with the variety of games onsite. The exclusive desert after party featured hydrating mocktails by Liquid I.V., specialty tequila cocktails provided by PATRÓN EL ALTO and a Levi-Land activation by classic denim and lifestyle brand Levi’s®. Additional sponsors included: Ghost® Energy, Tangle Teezer, LaCroix, Coca-Cola, Nütrl Vodka Seltzers, French bee Airlines, ApeCoin, Heineken and PathWater.

Neon Carnival pulled out all the stops for the 13th edition. Where else can you release your inner child and dance the night away till 4am. No place other than Neon Carnival, and we’d have it no other way!