SMITH CENTER’S 2020-2021 BROADWAY LAS VEGAS® SERIES – HAS BROADWAY’S BIGGEST SHOWS AND LV PREMIERES

LAS VEGAS (Jan. 27, 2020) – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts’ Broadway Las Vegas® Series, returns with an impressive 2020-2021 season featuring nine hit Broadway stage productions direct from New York with a collective 31 Tony Awards®, including two for “Best Musical,” 14 Drama Desk Awards, and two Grammy® Awards.

The season begins this summer with the celebrated Lincoln Center Theater production of beloved Broadway classic Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY and continues with the return of HAMILTON, which will play Reynolds Hall for five weeks. Audiences will usher in the holiday season with A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, which brings the classic 1983 film to hilarious life onstage.

The new year will bring the Las Vegas premieres of AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, 2019’s Best Musical Tony Award®-winner HADESTOWN, the smash hit Tony Award®-winning musical THE CHER SHOW, acclaimed musical TOOTSIE, and Disney’s spectacular and heartwarming new musical FROZEN. The season will end in summer 2021 with Academy Award®-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, which The New York Times calls “the most successful American play in Broadway history.”

2019 – 2020 season ticket holders may renew now by visiting www.TheSmithCenter.com/RENEW, by phone at 702-749-2VIP (2847) or 808-326-6868 (TTY), and at the box office located at 361 Symphony Park Ave. To register your interest for 2020 – 2021 season tickets visit www.TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

For more information on this season’s productions, see below.

My Fair Lady Photo Courtesy The Smith Center

MY FAIR LADY

Tuesday, July 28 – Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020

From the Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

Hamilton Courtesy The Smith Center

HAMILTON

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

A Christmas Story, The Musical Photo Courtesy The Smith Center

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film “La La Land,” A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, the Associated Press calls A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL “a joyous Christmas miracle,” while The New York Times writes “I was dazzled. You’d have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face.”

Photo Courtesy The Smith Center

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Tuesday, Jan. 5 – Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021

AIN’T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” Ain’t Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

Photo Courtesy The Smith Center

HADESTOWN

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 TonyAwards®, including Best Musical, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today…and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

THE CHER SHOW

Tuesday, March 9 – Sunday, March 14, 2021

THE TONY AWARD®-WINNING MUSICAL! HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award®-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

Photo Courtesy The Smith Center

TOOTSIE

Tuesday, March 30 – Sunday, April 4, 2021

It’s “far and away the funniest musical of the season” (Daily News). It’s “the most uproarious new show in years” (The Hollywood Reporter). It’s “the best comedy on Broadway” (Forbes). No matter how you say it, TOOTSIE is unanimously funny! It’s a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar®-nominated film. Featuring a Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony® winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is a “hilarious, thoroughly modern Tootsie” (People Magazine) that’s “even funnier than the movie!” (New York Post). “In these turbulent times, with the world out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” says Rolling Stone, “Tootsie is it.”

Photo Courtesy The Smith Center

DISNEY’S FROZEN

Wednesday, April 28 – Sunday, May 9, 2021

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics agree, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer). An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

Photo Courtesy The Smith Center

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Tuesday, June 15 – Sunday, June 20, 2021

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR)