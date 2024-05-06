Spread the love

Written and performed by master illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimaraes and directed/produced by award-winning Frank Marshall – co-creators of “Invisible Tango,” “The Present,” and “The Future” – THE HOPE THEORY makes its world premiere in 2024. Major support for this production was provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund. The New York Times has deemed Guimaraes as “a master of illusions.” He has earned titles like the World Champion of Magic, Parlor Magician of the Year, Allan Slaight’s Sharing Wonder recipient, and Ascanio Prize winner. He is also a regular consultant for NBC, Disney, and Warner, where he uses his knowledge of deception to foster entertainment and enlightenment. To quote The Washington Post, “I’m committed now to the belief that Guimaraes is an extraterrestrial landed among us to share his superpower to boggle the human mind. And because in an era of rampant transparency, a bit of theatrical mystery restores one’s faith in the essential art of exuberant deception.”

Helder Guimaraes in THE HOPE THEORY – Photo by Justin Bettman

As a Portuguese immigrant, storyteller, and sleight-of-hand magician, Helder Guimaraes and his girlfriend arrived in America when he was 29, wide-eyed and full of ideas. A fascinating mix of cultural and professional challenges awaited him – daunting issues which Guimaraes soon found that he must understand and deal with, all the while trying to build a home in a new country. This play offers a unique perspective on America through the eyes of an optimistic outsider. It soon becomes clear why The Washington Post dubbed this “alien” an extraterrestrial!

Frank Marshall – Photo by Justin Bettman

Tucked between Guimaraes’ fascinating immigrant story are mind-boggling little “tricks” which will keep the audience guessing long after the show is over. Maybe the hand is really faster than the eye. Murmurs of “How did he do that?” ran through the audience throughout the show. You will come away impressed by Guimaraes’ skill, persistence, optimism, and – yes – good old-fashioned luck. By the way, if you notice someone climbing shoeless onto a chair on New Year’s Eve as the clock strikes twelve, just assume that he’s Portuguese.

Helder Guimaraes after the show – Photo by Elaine L. Mura

THE HOPE THEORY runs through June 9, 2024, with performances at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. Spanish language performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8; Thursday, May 16; Friday, June 7 p.m.; at 2 p.m. on Sunday May 19; and at 7 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2024. The Geffen Playhouse is located at 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024. Tickets range from $30 to $129. For information and reservations, call 310-208-2028 or go online.