Preview: Chef Yotam Ottolenghi – A Cooking Demo with Chicago Humanities Festival

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi who is best known for his cookbook Jerusalem and weekly column in The Guardian and monthly column in The New York Times, will join the 2021 Chicago Humanities Festival for an exclusive virtual cooking demo. Watch him prepare his famous One-Pan Orecchiette Puttanesca. Listen in on a conversation about the key elements of preparing wonderful food, with the process, pairing, and produce along with learning about his revolutionary approach to flavor. Ottolenghi will be joined at at this event by pastry chef, recipe developer, and video host, Claire Saffitz.

Yotam Ottolenghi’s latest book

Chef Ottolenghi is and has remained a major inspiration for quarantine cooking. Ottolenghi Flavor, his latest cookbook of more than 100 plant-based recipes (that also pair great with meat) has everyone amping up the vegetable game for every meal with inventive, delicious, and easy-to-make home cooked dishes.

Claire Saffitz.

Photo courtesy of Saffitz

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:00 PM Central Time. Your support makes this FREE program possible and accessible – please donate now to help sustain these conversations and connections. You can register for this event at: HERE

This program is presented in partnership with The Crown Family Center for Jewish and Israel Studies at Northwestern University.

The Chicago Humanities Festival is also pleased to partner with the Seminary Co-op Bookstores, a not-for-profit bookstore whose mission is bookselling. When you purchase your copy of Ottolenghi Flavor from Seminary Co-op you are directly supporting independent bookselling in Chicago and a vital space for book browsing, discovery, and community.

