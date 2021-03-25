Egg Works and Egg & I Family Restaurants Review – Incredible Breakfast and Brunch Options

If you go to Egg Works or Egg & I with great egg-spectations, you won’t be disappointed. And be sure to give yourself enough time when you visit. Their menu has more than 100 items including “egg-ceptional omlettes”, egg-crepes, and eggs ole!

Egg Works and Egg & I has seven Las Vegas area locations They cater mainly to locals, but if you can, take the short ride from The Strip to dine at one of their eateries. My husband and I often stop at their location near our Henderson home and are continually scanning the variety of menu selections. A wide variety of egg choices dominate the menu. There are 17 four egg omelette selections.

The bacon and sliced avocado is one of my favorites. The omelette is stuffed with sliced avocado and bacon and covered up with Cheddar and Jack cheese and a dollop of sour crème. Hash browns, sliced tomato, or a fruit option is included.

Recently, I tried and enjoyed the blackened prime rib benny; one of their seven Egg Benedict selections. This creation consists of a blackened prime rib, sauteed spinach, roasted red bell peppers and two poached eggs covering a grilled croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce. I intend to order one of the other Benedict combinations on a future visit.

Of course they have traditional bacon or ham and eggs, as well as a variety of egg burritos and crepes. The menu also contains a wide variety of lunch items including soups, burgers, sandwiches and wraps. Bloody Mary and beer are also available.

I did order the waffles with strawberries and whipped cream when I forgot about calories. You can also order this with Blueberries (in season) or bananas. They give you a generous portion. Speaking of calories – gluten free and low calorie options are available.

My husband is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. So he often “pigs out” on a 4 way. That is Cincinnati chili, spaghetti, onions, and cheese. On occasion, he opts for the chili omelette which contains all the classic ingredients without spaghetti. And if you really want to go all the way, add the beans for a 5 way.

We are impressed by the efforts the staff makes to insure proper protocol during the pandemic. They also maintain a pet friendly outdoor patio – the weather is generally warm in Vegas. Stop by one of the seven locations for breakfast or lunch you will be glad you did. The restaurants are open from 6 A.M. until 2 P.M Monday through Saturday and 6 A.M. until 3 P.M. on Saturdays and Sundays.



