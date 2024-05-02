Spread the love

Statuesque saguaros, luxury resorts and more than 200 golf courses await you in Scottsdale. Welcome to the Valley of the Sun, where you can indulge in more than 300 days of sunshine each year.

Like the popular desert flowers in bloom, Scottsdale keeps adding new hotels to keep up with the demand. The latest hotel opening is Caesars Republic Scottsdale, the first non-gaming hotel among Caesars properties. What you’ll find is a spanking new hotel with all of the luxurious touches you’ve come to expect from Caesars and a perfect location just steps away from Fashion Square Mall.

Step into Caesars Republic and you’ll know you’ve arrived somewhere special in this lifestyle-hotel experience. This 11-story landmark features 265 rooms, including five penthouse suites, plus two pools and three restaurants. You can’t get better views of the Camelback Mountains at SEVEN, the rooftop pool and lounge.

Spacious luxury room at Caesars Republic. Photo courtesy of Caesars Palace.

I especially appreciated the cushy towels and soft-as-a-feather linens that made for such a relaxing stay.

Enjoy two signature restaurants created by celebrated chef Giada De Laurentiis. At Pronto, I tried a delicious and quick breakfast sandwich that was hot, fresh and tasty. It got my early morning off to a great start. House-made pastries, paninis, salads, and specialty coffees are great to go or in their relaxing seating area. Enjoy Luna for Italian cooking with California influences in a casual, welcoming environment.

Adventure in the Desert

Saguaro Cacti grow tall in the Sonoran Desert. Photo by Mira Temkin.

The vast Sonoran desert offers exciting off-road discoveries amid the spectacular landscape. I chose Stellar Adventures Hummer and AV Tours. They picked us up at our hotel in the H1Hummer and off we went. Our knowledgeable guide showed us the vegetation, many with medicinal properties as well as pointed out bighorn sheep and jackrabbits. Be on the lookout for the prickly pear cactus, also known for making refreshing margaritas. It was great fun and we learned a great deal about the desert terrain. Choose one of their AV Tours and drive yourself. When the sun goes down, Stellar Adventures also offers a Stargazing Experience and Night Vision Tours.

Discover desert life with Stellar Adventures. Photo by Mira Temkin.

The more adventurous can go mountain biking, rock climbing or hiking in the Camelback Mountains. Or take to the skies on a great hot-air balloon ride, glider or helicopter. The adventures are boundless in the Arizona desert and sky.

Play at the Arizona Boardwalk

Check out the Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale’s newest entertainment, dining, and shopping destination. Discover the eight fascinating attractions – OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, Laser + Mirro Maze, Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs, Museum of Illusions, CyberQuest and the UFO Experience. There truly is something for everyone. Save up to 20% when you buy a Combo Pass. Outdoor courtyard offers free events as well.

Odysea Aquarium at the Arizona Boardwalk. Photo courtesy of Odysea.

Take a Puzzle Ride

Hot on the popularity of escape rooms, Scottsdale’s newest attraction is Puzzle Rides, where you hop on a golf cart and work together with your friends, family or coworkers. Are you up to the challenge to solve the puzzle within 75 or 90 minutes? Because you’re outdoors, you also get to visit local historical sites and admire Scottsdale’s collection of public art. It’s a win-win!

Choose from a variety of themes like the Pirate Adventure for kids, Ghost Riders, Pub Crawl or Wild West Heist. Photo courtesy of Puzzle Rides.

Discover the Architectural Genius of Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin

Taliesin West opened as a school for budding architects in the desert in 1937. Here, when the students came to learn, they were tasked with building their own accommodations. Wright’s Organic Architectural principles focused on nature and beauty as a shared experience. On the National Register of Historic Places and a National Historic Landmark, the site offer a variety of tours showcasing Wright’s structural and functional designs like the Drafting Room as well as his private living spaces.

Learn about the magnificent architecture at Frank Llyod Wright’s Taliesin West. Photo by Mira Temkin.

Dinner under the stars at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West, catered by Cloth and Flame. Photo by Mira Temkin.

It’s That Hot

In Scottsdale, they embrace the summer heat with money-saving offers throughout the season. When the temperature goes up, the prices go down. So bring on the heat and save big bucks when you enjoy an amazing luxury vacation. With rates 60% off peak season, forget about that three-digit number on the thermometer and plan a trip now. From hot hotel deals to chill experiences to events in Scottsdale, check out ItsThatHot.com for easy, breezy trip-planning.

The desert beckons. There is much to discover, explore and enjoy. Get inspired and make Scottsdale your next escape.