doTERRA Family Essentials Kit

Image from doTERRA

The doTERRA Family Essentials Kit contains 10 essential oils and blends—the “feel better” essentials that parents need on a daily basis to care for their families. Experience the infinite ways that doTERRA CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade™️ essential oils can help you help your family. This kit contains 5 mL bottles of Lavender, Lemon, Peppermint, Tea Tree, Oregano, Frankincense, Deep Blue®, doTERRA Breathe®, DigestZen®, doTERRA On Guard® along with a quick usage guide for each essential oil and blend included.

$180 Buy now!

Charleston Shoe Company Wedge Sandals

Image from Charleston Shoe Company

Get mom a pair comfy cute shoes for Mother’s Day this year. A wide selection of shoes makes it easy to find a perfect pair for every mother.

Neely Woodson Powell is the founder of the Charleston Shoe Company which began twenty-five years ago when Neely discovered the artistry of a Mexican cobbler named Santiago, whose stylish yet comfortable sandals inspired her. This chance encounter led to the birth of Charleston Shoe Company, a now iconic national brand known for its versatile and fashionable footwear, and still hand-sewn by skilled artisans in Mexico.

Today, Charleston Shoe Company’s reach extends nationwide, with over 20 retails stores and more than 700 boutiques carrying their stylish and comfortable shoes. Neely’s unwavering partnership with the same cobbler she met in 1996 continues to drive the brand’s success, and they have hired and additional 60 female cobblers and 180 female employees.

The brand’s unique features, including treaded soles, elastic straps, washability, and bold designs, have earned it a loyal following across the United States.

$135 Buy now!

doTERRA Roam Diffuser

Image from doTERRA

Designed for portable use, the Roam Diffuser will help you create a powerful essential oil experience in any room. You can brighten up any space with the energizing aromas of two of the most popular doTERRA citrus oils: Lime and Grapefruit. Lime can be diffused to refresh your space, while Grapefruit uplifts the environment.

$100.67 Buy now!

CUISINART SOHO™ 2-SLICE TOASTER

Get mom a new toaster this year for Mother’s Day. The new Cuisinart Soho 2-Slice Toaster is a beautiful design and can toast the essentials from bread, bagels and frozen waffles. It is easy to choose the darkness of the toast. Easy to fit on any counter and has a rear cord storage to keep the extra cord out of the way.

$39.95 Buy now!

Wednesday: The Complete First Season

For those who love the Addams’ Family, be sure to check out the first season of the TV series Wednesday. Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

$38.98 (Blu-ray) $19.96 (DVD) Buy now!

doTERRA Balance Oil

Image from doTERRA

The warm, woody aroma of doTERRA Balance Grounding Blend helps create a calming, quieting environment as you consider all aspects of life: relationships, work, fitness, health, and emotional well-being.

doTERRA Balance combines CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® Black Spruce, Ho Leaf, Frankincense, Blue Tansy, Blue Chamomile, and Osmanthus in Fractionated Coconut Oil, creating a tranquil and relaxing aroma. Black spruce was used in Native American wellness and spiritual practices, and the essential oil remains a popular reminder to bring harmony to both mind and body.

$34.67 Buy now!

Mama Sol LipBrella 100% Mineral Tinted Lip Oil

Image from Mama Sol

LipBrella 100% Mineral Tinted Lip Oil is the love child of balm and gloss. This innovative SPF 20 lip oil treatment protects lips with a hint of shine and color. The unique formula is packed with nourishing oils, helps plump for fuller-looking lips, smooths the appearance of dry or chapped skin, and softens the look of vertical lines around the mouth for a comfy, hydrated pout. Key ingredients include:

Sunflower Oil – Rich in vitamins that helps to improve hydration and the appearance of cracked lip

– Rich in vitamins that helps to improve hydration and the appearance of cracked lip Sesame Oil – Helps soften, smooth, and plump lips while reducing the appearance of vertical lines on and around the mouth

– Helps soften, smooth, and plump lips while reducing the appearance of vertical lines on and around the mouth Vitamin C – Potent antioxidant that helps to brighten lips while protecting it from the damaging effects of free-radicals

– Potent antioxidant that helps to brighten lips while protecting it from the damaging effects of free-radicals Vitamin E– Helps to Improves the appearance of skin tone and texture while minimizing the appearance of fine lines

$34 Buy now!

Barnetts Biscottis Gourmet Chocolate Covered Wafers

Image courtesy of Barnetts

Barnetts Biscottis was started by Adley Barnett, a mother of 8 who was looking for the perfect accompaniment to her morning cup of coffee. After countless hours spent perfecting the recipes and with the help of her husband and children, she released them into the world as Barnetts!

Gift mom with the delicious box of 15 handmade chocolate-covered, cream-filled wafers. Each wafer is filled with hazelnut creme filling and dipped in chocolate coating. The variety of toppings on each bar makes these Kosher certified, dairy free treats a perfect gift for any mom.

$32.99 Buy now!

Mini Pizza Pans from Cuisinart

Fun way to spend time with family by cooking together. Give mom this set of 4 mini pizza pans (or two sets) and each person can choose their own toppings. Find time to be together and have some fun as you get creative with dinner or dessert.

$11.95 Buy now!

