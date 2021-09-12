Chicago a cappella – Inspiring 2021-2022 Concert Series

Chicago a cappella, innovative vocal ensemble, announces its varied and inspiring concert series for Chicago a cappella 2021-2022

Chicago a cappella, one of Chicagoland’s most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles, has captured the hearts, minds—and ears—of choral singing aficionados for the last 28 years. Presenting exhilarating concerts that traverse musical genres from Gregorian chant to jazz and pop, the group’s vocal virtuosity is always on display.

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Artistic Director John William Trotter and Executive Director Matt Greenberg are announcing the concert lineup for the 2021-2022 season. It promises to continue the group’s mission of showcasing both traditional and contemporary musical styles, performed with outstanding technical skill and artistic originality.

In addition to the new programs, concert performances also will be performed at four exciting new venues.

The season’s activities begin Sunday, November 14 with “Back to the Future: A Benefit for Chicago a cappella“. After more than a year apart due to the pandemic, Chicago a cappella’s family of singers, subscribers, friends, patrons, and new Artistic Director John William Trotter will reunite on Sunday, November 14 at 1 p.m. at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina St., Chicago, for the group’s annual fundraiser, a joyous afternoon of music and celebration. The group’s founder, Jonathan Miller, will receive the Tribute Award and Sandy Siegel Miller will be acknowledged as Friend of the Year. The ensemble will perform Jonathan’s music and guests will enjoy a delicious Sunday family dinner. The public is invited to celebrate Chicago a cappella’s past, present, and future at this festive event. Tickets are priced from $175 to $250 per person. For reservations and additional information, visit: https://one.bidpal.net/cacfuture.

The season’s first concert is “Holidays a cappella,” a special December holiday treat, featuring a brand-new collection of musical gifts celebrating Christmas and Chanukah. The program includes rare choral treasures from Norway, the Republic of Georgia, and Puerto Rico, the spiritual “Sistah Mary,” and captivating new takes on beloved carols and seasonal favorites like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Ensemble member Joe Labozetta has created a program rich with beautiful harmonies, meaningful messages, and energetic fun. Holidays a cappella will be performed on the following dates:

Friday, December 3 (8:00 PM): St Josaphat Church, 2311 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

Saturday, December 4 (8:00 PM): Highland Park Community House, 1991 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park

Sunday, December 5 (4:00 PM): Community United Methodist Church, 20 Center St., Naperville

Friday, December 10 (8:00 PM): Fourth Presbyterian Church (Buchanan Chapel), 115 E. Delaware Pl., Chicago

Saturday, December 11 (8:00 PM): Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Sunday, December 12, (4:00 PM): Pilgrim Congregational, 460 Lake St., Oak Park

In 2022, Chicago a cappella continues its season with two concert programs. The first, beginning on February 11, is an original program created and directed by John William Trotter, called “Coming out of the Dark.” This program is inspired by the pandemic period when we collectively looked to music to bring us back into the light as we navigated a particularly dark time. Chicago a cappella will share a collection of songs sourced directly from ensemble members’ pandemic playlists, along with personal stories of how they provided inspiration, consolation, escape, and joy.

Chicago a cappella

In addition, the program will premiere two new works from the winners of Chicago a cappella’s HerVoice Women Composers Competition, a program launched in 2020. Dates and venues for this first concert program of 2022 are:

Friday, February 11 (8:00 PM), Allen Recital Hall at DePaul University, 2330 N. Halsted St., Chicago

Saturday, February 12 (8:00 PM), Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Saturday, February 19 (8:00 PM), Pilgrim Congregational, 460 Lake St., Oak Park

Sunday, February 20 (4:00 PM), Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

As spring 2022 blossoms, Chicago a cappella will perform a program called “Swing, Swing, Swing: Music of the Big Band Era.” Created and arranged byPatrick Sinozich with music direction by Paul Langford,

this program will travel back to the age of zoot suits and the jitterbug, as the ensemble celebrates the irresistibly danceable rhythms and sentimental ballads of the 1930s and ‘40s Big Band era. Get your feel-good fix from songs by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, and more, in exciting new arrangements made just for Chicago a cappella. Concerts dates and venues are:

Friday, April 8 (8:00 PM), Pilgrim Congregational, 460 Lake St., Oak Park

Saturday, April 9 (8:00 PM), Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Friday, April 22 (8:00 PM), Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

Sunday, April 24 (4:00 PM), Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago

A virtual experience for each concert program

Each of the live concert programs will have a corresponding virtual experience which will be presented after the live date, featuring concert video and commentary from some of the singers and members of the artistic team. Virtual and Live + Virtual subscribers will receive free access to these events, as well as replays of selected concert and event material to watch anytime.

The dates for the virtual experiences are:

Virtual event for “ Holidays a cappella ”: Monday, December 20, 2021 (7:00 PM)

”: Monday, December 20, 2021 (7:00 PM) Virtual event for “ Coming Out of the Dark ”: Thursday, March 3, 2022 (7:00 PM)

”: Thursday, March 3, 2022 (7:00 PM) Virtual event for “Swing, Swing, Swing”: Thursday, May 12, 2022 (7:00 PM)

Among the live concert venues for the 2021-2022 season are four new ones:

St. Josaphat Church (December 3): a 1902 landmark in Lincoln Park, featuring Romanesque architecture and a grand, opulent sanctuary with beautifully resonant acoustics.

Highland Park Community House (December 4): an elegant ballroom within a magnificent Colonial-Revival building from 1924.

Allen Recital Hall (February 11) at DePaul University’s stunning new Holtschneider Performance Center: an intimate space with state-of-the-art acoustics in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Epiphany Center for the Arts (April 24): at the edge of Chicago’s vibrant West Loop, this Chicago landmark has been transformed into a “stunning…thrilling venue in which to hear music” (Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune). The sweeping vaulted ceilings, terra cotta tiles, and stained mosaics of the 1885 Richardson Romanesque building create an unforgettably evocative setting.

Season ticket packages are now on sale. Those ordering tickets by October 15 will receive a gift. There are four available ticket packages:

Live + Virtual Package (Best deal/most perks)

(Best deal/most perks) Flex Pass Package (most flexible)

(most flexible) Live Package (includes all live concerts)

(includes all live concerts) Virtual Package (access to virtual content and more)

For more information about each package, please visit subscriptions or call (773) 281-7820.

Purchase Single-concert tickets online starting October 15.

About Chicago a cappella

Chicago a cappella is one of the Chicago area’s most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles. Spanning a repertoire from Gregorian chant to the Beatles and beyond, the group’s vocal virtuosity and eclectic programs have earned a reputation for leadership in the choral field. Founded in 1993, the 10-voice ensemble has been heard frequently on radio and has produced nine CD recordings, including releases on the Cedille, Centaur, and Gothic labels. Chicago a cappella has been hailed as “the area’s best unaccompanied group” (Chicago Magazine) and “the city’s liveliest, most versatile vocal ensemble” (Chicago Tribune).

Artistic Director John Trotter, photo credit: Jennifer Girard

John William Trotter became the ensemble’s second Artistic Director in July 2020, after having worked with the group as a guest music director since 2013. The 2021-22 season marks Trotter’s first live concert season as Artistic Director.

Paul Nicholson returns as Guest Music Director for Holidays a cappella for the third time. Nicholson is among Chicago’s most respected choral musicians, as well as a vocal coach, accompanist, composer, and singer.

Paul Langford returns for Swing, Swing, Swing, making his fifth appearance as Guest Music Director with Chicago a cappella. A widely acclaimed choral arranger, producer, singer, and director, Langford created 19 virtual videos for Chicago a cappella in 2020-21.

Check Chicago a cappella, for more information.