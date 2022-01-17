Las Vegas’ Ultimate Sports Weekend

Spread the love

Las Vegas is quickly becoming not only the top travel and vacation destination in the United States, but now it is the place to be for live sports. Las Vegas is offering sports fans their dream weekend in Las Vegas with an ‘Ultimate Sports Weekend’ from February 3rd through the 6th with an event for everyone.

Marquee sporting events and thrilling activations throughout the destination will include:

East-West Shrine Bowl @ Allegiant Stadium – Thursday, Feb. 3

NHL All-Star Weekend @ T-Mobile Arena – Friday, Feb. 4 (Skills Competition)– Saturday, Feb. 5 (3-on-3 Tournament)

UFC Hermansson vs. Strickland @ UFC Apex – Saturday, Feb. 5

NFL Pro-Bowl @ Allegiant Stadium – Sunday, Feb. 6

Allegiant Stadium

Fans visiting for the all the action can be sure to pre-game and post-game Vegas style with new entertainment residencies on the Las Vegas Strip, plus Kane Brown on Feb. 4 and Garth Brooks Feb. 4-5.

Taking place the weekend just before the big game, visitors can be sure to get their Super Bowl bets placed just in time. This comes weeks before the MLB’s Big League Weekend in Las Vegas March 12-13 and the destination hosting its first NFL Draft April 28-30. There will be plenty of different ways to enjoy the draft and it should be a wildly entertaining experience with Caesars Entertainment, the Official Casino Sponsor of the NFL, hosting the NFL Draft Main Stage which will be constructed next to the Caesars Forum Conference Center. If you can’t make it for NHL All-Star Weekend, a home game to experience the Vegas Golden Knights is a must.