By Fran Zell

A bridge, a river and a view figure prominently in Charly Evon Simpson’s Jump presented by Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont through June 1. The bridge is the only

one of those three elements that the audience literally sees. But we hear about the other two so

much from a forlorn young woman named Fay (Jazzma Pryor) that all three function almost

like characters in the play along with the smoke that Fay continually blows skyward via a vape

habit she seems to want to shake but can’t. At the top of the show she tosses the vape pen off the

bridge several time, but another one keeps coming back from the sky, symbolically suggesting

that in the world of this play lives are out of control.

Jazzma Pryor plays Fay, who catches vapes falling from the sky while seeking solace on a bridge over dark waters, in Shattered Globe Theatre’s Chicago premiere of Jump, at Wit Theater. Credit: Liz Lauren

The bridge is an impressive construct, reminiscent of a railroad trestle bridge, sweeping

diagonally across the traverse stage. With smart lighting design by Levi Wilkins it can

alternately look like a temple of doom or a pink and golden child’s play pad, hearkening back to

the good memories Fay has of it from childhood. Just a few steps away from the bridge is the

bedroom Fay once shared with her older sister Judy (Jennifer Glasse), and kitty corner to that is

the living room, where another forlorn figure, known by no other name than Dad (Alfred H.

Wilson) drowns his bottled-up emotions in alcohol.

We learn early on that it was Fay’s mother who made the decision to buy this house that Dad

now promising to sell a year after his wife’s death from cancer. It might have been a happy home

at one time, but the intermittent flickering and sizzling of the front porch light, suggests there’s a

dangerous disconnect somewhere, no doubt on the human level. Fay tells us her mom chose the

house because of its proximity to the bridge, the river and the view and that when her daughters

were young, often took them up on the bridge to gaze into the dark water and scenery beyond.

For Fay it was a good time, but it’s possible that mom had some self-destructive leanings of her

own, given hints that Dad was an abuser.

Jeff Kurysz (left) is Hopkins and Jazzma Pryor) plays Fay, two strangers who meet while seeking solace on a bridge over dark waters, in Shattered Globe Theatre’s Chicago premiere of Jump, at Wit Theater Credit: Liz Lauren

But who isn’t suicidal in this play? It’s hard to tell. Simpson purposely misleads and confuses us

into not knowing, or into thinking maybe nobody will jump. But if you believe that, she has a

bridge to sell you. Actually the play is not so much about suicide as about the devastation it

leaves in its aftermath. Time is fractured in this play like a shattered mirror, so it is difficult to

know what happened when and who was alive at the time. More than that, Fay is not a reliable

narrator. There is at least one telling detail she relays to Hopkins (Jeff Kurysz), the troubled

young man she meets on the bridge, that puts the timeline we think we know at the end out of

kilter.

I have only found one review since the play had its first production five years ago, that reveals

the secret about who actually jumped from the bridge. I’m not going to be the second reviewer to

do that, but I actually think knowing who the jumper is early on isn’t a problem and might make

the play more compelling.

Alfred Wilson (left) is Dad and Jazzma Pryor plays Fay in Shattered Globe Theatre’s Chicago premiere of Jump at Wit Theater, Credit: Liz Lauren

Be that as it may, Simpson chose to weave the story into perhaps a new kind of mystery genre for

our alienated times, and thereby neatly sidesteps the need to tell us who these people are on the inside. As a result there’s not a lot of action and it’s possible to lose interest as the play slowly

builds to its reveal. It also puts the theater in the strange position of instructing the audience in

its publicity that this is a play about a young woman grieving the loss of her mother and

childhood home, when it is actually about something else.

The sisters argue about superficial things like choice of shoes, who is always on time (Judy) and

who is usually late (Fay). But we never get to the heart of their conflict, even in the beautiful,

well-paced scene in their old bedroom where they come close to replicating what looks to have

once been a sisterly closeness. They try with mixed success to divide their childhood belongings

into boxes labeled, “Keep,” “Donate,” and “Throw Away.” Judy surprisingly sheds her usual

buttoned up manner and pulls Fay into a-long forgotten game of back- flopping on their beds.

They both enjoy the game for awhile, but once unleashed, Judy carries it to an almost hysterical

pitch that worries Fay and brings their long-standing tension back into the room. But none of this

explains why Fay can go weeks and weeks without listening to voicemails from her sister.

Jazzma Pryor (left) plays Fay and Alfred Wilson is Dad in Shattered Globe Theatre’s Chicago premiere of Jump at Wit Theater. Credit: Liz Lauren

Ironically, the character who helps bring the most refreshing and ingenuous moments to the play

is Hopkins, the only one of the four characters who admits to being suicidal. When he meets Fay

on the bridge, it gradually becomes clear that his purpose for coming there was to jump. But

running into another human, in this case Fay, thwarts that plan for the day and on the succeeding

days that they continue to meet. He is a smoker too, cigarettes not vape. Still, smoking is enough

of a compulsive hobby for both to draw them together. Kurysz is amazing in the role, balancing

just the right mix of lost-to-the-world despair with a generosity of spirit that enables him to reach

out beyond himself to another person.

Despite its flaws, Jump, skillfully directed by AmBer Montgomery, is an important play for our

time. Good theatre is supposed to hold up a mirror in which we see ourselves as we are, in this

case a society with a lot of mental illness on both the individual and political level, ridden with a

mass denial that exacerbates the craziness and our disconnectedness from each other. There are

fewer and fewer subjects anyone can talk about without getting into hugely polarized

arguments—or even violence—whether it’s between family, friends, or in the larger public arena

of a protest against war and genocide.

At the end of Jump, Judy stands on the bridge, tossing a white lily in the water, while another

one falls into her hand from the sky. Of course it’s the direct antithesis to how the play began,

intended to tell us that hope and healing are within reach. But it doesn’t bring the dead back, and

in that way is remindful of Bob Dylan’s wise question, first expressed so many decades ago in

the context of another war-ravished time: “How many deaths will it take before we know that too

many people have died?”

Jeff Kurysz plays Hopkins, a stranger looking for solace on a bridge over dark waters, in Shattered Globe Theatre’s Chicago premiere of Jump mat Wit Theater. Credit: Liz Lauren



