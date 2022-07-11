Spread the love

By Lady Tracey Bond (Splash Magazines)

The DOCGASTI*DOCG MOSCATO D’ASTI international event Chicago – footsteps from Chitowns Magnificent Mile, was a sparkling, sweet, and low-alcohol wine beverage culture event like no other at midday on the fourteenth of June this year.

Greeted upon check-in and arrival immediately by Regine Rosseau of “Shall we wine?” (host- speaker), who added a decadent sense of taste making charm to the event and for the limited guests arriving for the experience. Chicago Splash Magazine accepted the cordial invitation to sip, learn, lunch, and take savory tasting notes, table side the winemaker family representatives themselves.

Giacomo Pondini (pictured first on the left) joins a few of the winemaker family/representative panelists (pictured right to left), including a masterclass attendee after the Moscato D’Asti D.O.C.G educational tasting experience, for open Q & A’s

Summer couldn’t start better than with this event and its theme tag: #BestiAstiVibe. The industry experts and winery principals took us ( trade and members of the press only) on a guided seminar and tasty journey, as we delved into the distinct qualifying characteristics of the highly esteemed Moscato D’Asti D.O.C.G. Under Italian wine law, D.O.C.G is designated as the top category in this highly preferred class of wines and stands for Denomination of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin.

A masterclass for the palate: the event guided attendee interests presented and translated at intervals by Giacomo Pondini who served as an excellent host and Italian language translator for winemakers who gave specific news about where their wine vines are growing.

Moscato D’Asti D.O.C.G Masterclass attendees actively taking notes, listing, and engaging the presentation on the distinctive qualities that set the wine varietal apart from all others

The winemaker lunch fare we paired with our swirling wines were (Caesar Salads followed by Petite New York Strips served with brussel sprouts / Ora King Salmon / and Pan Roasted Green Circle Chicken, and dreamy Tiramisus skillfully prepared by the Gibsons Italia chefs.

We enjoyed a decadent winemaker lunch and reception against a breath-staking view of the Chicago’s River center located atop Gibson Italia’s impressive open roof dining and meeting room; which featured additional wines from Piedmont.

The winemakers provided their signature wines to pair with our lunch fare, and although they weren’t Moscatos, they were pleasing nonetheless, to our Chicago parade of palates that tasted them.

Pictured left to right: Regine Rousseau of Shall We Wine, Moderator Speaker; Giacomo Pondini, Host -presenter and Italian language interpreter, and winemaker family representatives/panelists: Andrea Costa, Gianpiero Scavino, Marco Dogliotti , Stefano Chiarlo, and Luigi Coppo for Mosacato D’Asti D.O.C.G Masterclass #BeviAstiVibe event in Chicago

The lunch wines set before Chicago’s guests are listed as follows…

LAS SOLISTA BARBERA D’ASTI D.O.C.G 2019 – CAUDRINA

POMOROSSO NIZZA DOCG 2018 – COPPO

ALBAROSSA PIEDMONTE DOC 2018 – MARENCO

CIPRESSI NIZZA DOCG 2017 – MICHELE CHIARLO

CERETTO BARBARESCO DOCG 2017 – CERETTO/VIGNAIOLII SANTO STEFANO

The participating wineries present to educate, speak and share at the event are available at fine restaurants, and select retailers; and are listed as follows by their winery names and wine making regions.

Gibson Italia Chicago presents their delicately textured Tiramisu dessert, suggested for pairing with all the Moscato D’Asti D.O.C.G wines tasted

*Included are some suggested “Splash notes” to serve as suggested guides for food pairing them as well.

1. Coppo (Moscatio d’Asti D.O.C.G. 2021) Moncalvina | *Pairs well with cakes, cookies, and fruit-based desserts.

2. Michele Chiarlo (Moscato d’Asti D.O.C.G 2021) Nivole | *Pairs well with zabaione cream and traditional Meliga biscuits

3. Caudrina (Moscato d’Asti D.O.C.G 2021) La Caudrina | *Pairs as perfect dessert wine & ideal with dry bakery, such as the traditional “panettone” or the Easter “Colombia.”

4. I Vignaioli di Santo Stefano – Ceretto (Moscato d’Asti D.O.C.G. 2021) | *Pairs well with cheese or fruit (figs, melon, and Piedmont’s farm roasted hazelnuts) in addition to sweets, cake and ice-cream.

5. Marenco (Moscato d’Asti D.O.C.G 2021) Scrapona | *Pairs as an interesting aperitif paired with tempura, light cheeses, and spicy food. Ideal with hazelnut cakes, panettone, fruit salads, macaroons and zabaione.

Follow the event and its evolution at #BeviAstiVibe