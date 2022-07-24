Spread the love

Imagine U: “Me…Jane,” a musical about Jane Goodall runs Oct. 22-Nov. 6

Northwestern alum directs musical adaptation of “As You Like It”

New drama “be mean to me” by Northwestern alum finishes fall season Nov. 17-20

The Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University announces its 2022-2023 season filled with musicals, dramas and theatre for young audiences by celebrated theatre-makers.



“This season’s programming offers audiences both reimagined classics and compelling original stories,” said Tanya Palmer, assistant dean and executive artistic director for Northwestern’s School of Communication.

“As You Like It”, Credit: Northwestern University



The season kicks off with Imagine U’s “Me… Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Jane Goodall,” Oct. 22-Nov. 6 in the Josephine Louis Theater, directed by Northwestern Professor Rives Collins. Join young Jane Goodall and her special friend Jubilee as they learn about the world around them and the importance of protecting all living species.



During the show’s run, approximately 800 third-graders from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will view the performance as part of a new partnership between Northwestern University and District 65 schools to bring live theatre to community youth. For more than a decade, the Wirtz Center at Northwestern has presented Imagine U’s popular performance series created especially for families with young children.



“We are excited to highlight two Northwestern alumni this fall including director Jessica Fisch and playwright Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, who are returning to the Wirtz Center after establishing national careers in theatre, television and film,” said Palmer.

“As You Like It” is a joyful new musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous play, directed by Fisch, an alum of the MFA directing program. This immersive dream-like tale of faithful friends, feuding families and lovers in disguise runs Nov. 11-20 in the Ethel M. Barber Theater.



“be mean to me,” a new play by Levitsky-Weitz, an alum of the MFA in writing program, will conclude the fall performance schedule Nov.18-20 in the Hal and Martha Hyer Wallis Theater. Northwestern assistant professor of theatre Halena Kays directs this portrait of the power of friendship and the damage we can inflict on ourselves in the name of love, desire and ambition.

The Wirtz Center Flexpass is now available through Dec. 31, 2022, for $115, including six admissions to any 2022-23 Wirtz production or The Waa-Mu Show. Flexpasses may be redeemed for six tickets to one performance, two tickets to three performances, or any other combination during the 2022-23 season. Single tickets will go on sale Sept. 20.



The Wirtz Center box office is located in the lobby of the Ethel M. Barber Theater at 30 Arts Circle Drive on Northwestern’s Evanston campus. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The box office is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Flexpasses on sale now; single tickets available beginning Sept. 20

For more information, visit the Wirtz Center website or call the box office at 847-491-7282.



The Wirtz Center has outlined guidelines related to COVID-19 for the safety of its student performers, staff and crew members, and patrons. Patrons are encouraged to check the website prior to visiting as guidelines can change.