By Gerry Barker

Photos/Video by Gerry Barker



What’s the first thing a beachfront resort should do when they complete a long-planned, multi-million dollar renovation?



Celebrate, of course!



The new look lobby Welcoming reception guests

This week, Embassy Suites by Hilton Deerfield Beach Resort and Spa hosted a celebration reception for media and invited guests to showcase the changes in dramatic fashion. At the end of a green carpet in the hotel’s shiny new lobby, a resplendent lady in green, standing some eight feet tall, welcomed guests to the festivities. The party was on.



Ideally located in Deerfield Beach, a beachside city between Boca Raton and Ft. Lauderdale, guests at the seven-floor, Mediterranean-style hotel get a front-row view of the Atlantic Ocean at its bluest.

Pam and I actually got a chance to preview the changes early by booking a day room stay that included lunch at their restaurant, the re-imagined Beach Terrace, and a spa treatment at the 950 Spa.



The view from the wraparound balcony

King suite The master bath The bedroom

The resort features 244, two-room suites, all renovated in colors that reflect its tropical setting. Ours was a king suite on the seventh floor facing the Atlantic, and the first thing you must do after entering is draw back the curtains for maximum viewing of the gorgeous Florida coastline and endless blue of the ocean, followed by stepping out on the room’s wraparound balcony.



There is a bedroom and separate living area, two full baths, two flat-screen TVs, a wet bar with microwave and mini-frig, as well as a sofa bed — plenty of room for a family to chill and relax.



After settling in, it was time for lunch, so we headed for Beach Terrace, located adjacent to the main outdoor pool. We learned it was a major focus of the renovation as well with the addition of the Blender Bar, patio seating and refreshed décor. But like any restaurant, the star of the show is the food, and it shines there as well.



Beach Terrace Restaurant Conch Fritters Chicken Club

Our lunch kicked off with a plate of their conch fritters, served with Tingum sauce, which arrived crispy and cooked just right. For her entrée, Pam opted for Mahi Mahi sandwich with a side of truffle fries, while I had the Chicken Club with a side of sweet plantains with lime crema. Bedsides being delicious, the portions were large to say the least. Each half of my chicken club stood a good five inches high.



Spa 950 Spa waiting room

Next up for me was a spa appointment at the 950 Spa, where I would be getting the Gentleman’s Facial. After entering a darkened room, where the lighting, aromas and music evoked pure Zen, I reclined on soft covers while the therapist applied soothing lotions to my face. Note to self: Don’t schedule a spa treatment right after a big lunch, unless you want an afternoon nap as well.



A dress filled with champagne flutes

Refreshed and rejuvenated, we headed for the lobby where the tall lady in green pointed us to the private reception event by the pool. There we were greeted by a lady wearing a gold hoop dress that on closer inspection was holding dozens of champagne flutes. Now that’s someone we need to have at our next dinner party.



As a musical duo performed, guests enjoyed food and drink, including a Bacardi booth serving up fresh mojitos. The hotel’s general manager, Jorge Madrigal, took a moment to talk about the renovation.



The Bacardi mojito bar Chicken lollipops Musical duo performs General Manager Jorge Madrigal The ribbon cutting

“We are absolutely thrilled to introduce our reimagined vision of an authentic South Florida beach escape,” he said in a press release. “Our goal throughout the renovation process was to capture the serenity of Deerfield Beach and highlight our remarkable Atlantic coast location through every inch of the property. Careful consideration went into all aspects of this project to offer our guests an unforgettable retreat.”



New carpeting Hotel decor View from the restaurant New artwork Expanded meeting spaces

After an official ribbon cutting, attendees then split into groups and got a hotel tour, which included a look into the rooms, the colorful artwork throughout, a new outdoor sundeck and loungers and more space for meetings and weddings.



Afterwards, the icing on the cake, as it were, was the return of the lady in gold, only this time the champagne flutes had been replaced by an assortment of desserts, including cupcakes and cannoli. Sweets have never looked more elegant.



While most of the major renovations are complete, Madrigal told me they still some minor projects planned. One thing that won’t change — the ocean waves breaking on the sandy beach right on the hotel’s doorstep.



The beach at the hotel

The hotel is located at 950 S. Ocean Dr. in Deerfield Beach. For more information or to make reservations, you can call 954-426-0478 or visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/deefles-embassy-suites-deerfield-beach-resort-and-spa/.