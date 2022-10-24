Spread the love

Christine Mayland Perkins and Michael Metcalf in CAMELOT from Music Theater Works now playing through November 13 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.



Camelot, the classic Lerner and Lowe musical, presented by Music Theatre Works’ is playing at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts now through November 13. With book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, the show is directed by Brianna Borger, music directed by Linda Madonia and choreography by Ariel Etana Triunfo.

This timeless classic re-creates the magic and majesty of Lerner and Loewe’s musical Camelot as it recounts the enduring legend of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, Sir Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table. Based on T.H. White’s novel “The Once and Future King,” you’ll enjoy the enchanting story of King Arthur’s most trusted knight, Sir Lancelot, as he falls in love with Queen Guenevere and together they give in to their passion.



Will this betrayal destroy Camelot and it’s “fight for right” motto? This four-time Tony Award-winner is filled with passion, pageantry, chivalry and betrayal and its beloved score includes hits such as “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “Camelot,” “C’est Moi,” and “How to Handle a Woman.”



The cast of Camelot includes Christine Mayland Perkins as Queen Guinevere who leads with beautiful vocals. She shines every time she is on stage. King Arthur is played by Michael Metcalf who charms his way into the audience’s hearts. Interestingly, the role of the knights are played by two women, Hannah Mary Simpson as Sir Dinadan and Sarah Patin as Sir Sagramor. Tommy Thurston plays the role of Sir Lionel.

Christine Mayland Perkins (L to R) Autumn Thelander, Ari Magsino, Parker Guidry, Sarah J. Patin, Tommy Thurston and Hannah Mary Simpson in CAMELOT from Music Theater Works now playing through November 13 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.



Kudos to Ari Magsino who plays Tom, representing the future telling of the King Arthur legend and makes sure the story does not remain lost.

Tommy Thurston, Parker Guidry and Sarah J. Patin in CAMELOT from Music Theater Works now playing through November 13 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.



The costumes by Martha Shurford are purposely designed in almost an indefinable era, combining both contemporary and 12th century England dress. Some actors are wearing jeans, others in authentic period costumes.



According to director Brianna Borger, “Our CAMELOT envisions a troupe of revelers outside of time and place, who have taken this expansive tale and distilled it into what has always lived at its core: a story of humanist ideals, hope, and love.”



For tickets, call the Box Office at 847 673-6300 or visit the website at

https://www.musictheaterworks.com/camelot/



Run time, including the intermission, is approximately 2 hours. All guests are recommended to wear face masks during the performance regardless of vaccination status.



Next up for the 2023 Season is Avenue Q from March – 9 – April 2 and Pippin from June 1 – June 25.



All photos by Brett Beiner





