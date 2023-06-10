Spread the love

By Sarelle Caicedo

What the Constitution Means To Me was part memoir, part debate, part history lesson – and broke the fourth wall so as to fully engage the audience. It is one of the most unique shows I’ve ever seen.

As someone who doesn’t shy away from political conversations and who was raised to ask questions, even of my own government, this show spoke volumes to me personally. From the moment you walk into the theater, you’re transported to a small VFW hall in Wenatchee, Washington, where the main character Heidi is performing as her teenage self, participating in a debate competition to pay for her college tuition. At age 15 she knew WAY more, I repeat, WAY more than I did about the constitution, even more about it than I do now! If anything, this show lit a fire and thoroughly convinced me that I need to read it – it truly governs all of our lives in ways I had yet to think about. Lucky for me, they provided free pocket constitutions to every audience member. When the topic of amendments came up, the actors went quiet so the audience could listen to actual recordings of the supreme court justices discussing nuanced phrasing of the constitution-those recordings were unlike anything I’ve ever heard, and provided an eye opening glimpse as to what goes into these majorly impactful conversations that have real life, long term implications.

What the Constitution Means To Me was deeply intimate, thought provoking and dare I say controversial. As a woman, many of the themes resonated as Heidi mentioned topics such as sexual abuse, assault, systemic racism, reproductive health, generational trauma, and women’s rights-or lack thereof. If I did not identify as a female, I can see how this play might have been shocking and an opportunity to learn about what women experience daily, which for some is hard to hear and digest. As a woman, this play was validating and cathartic.

The principal cast includes Beth Lacke as Heidi, an energetic and engaging actress, who boldly guides us throughout the entire story and it’s tenses, Raymond Fox as the Legionnaire, who was remarkable as he mainly sat in the background, with minimal lines, but whose presence gave a sense of warmth, stability, vulnerability, and humor at times, and Sophie Akerman as the Debater, who was so convincing as a high school debate student who wanted to rewrite the constitution, that it was easy to forget she’s also an actress.

If you’re seeking a show that’s informative, relevant, and full of empathy, then What the Constitution Means To Me is for you.

What the Constitution Means to Me runs through July 2 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $47-$62. Show times are Wednesdays (June 7 and June 21 only) and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. (except no show on June 25). Additional matinees are Thursday, June 15, and June 29 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit timelinetheatre.com, or call the TimeLineTheatre box office, (773) 281-8463 x6.

(right) Cristina Villarreal, Chief External Affairs Officer, Planned Parenthood of Illinois, will join a post-show discussion on Planned Parenthood Night of Illinois at What the Constitution Means to Me, Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m

TimeLine Theatre is located in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood near the corner of Wellington and Broadway, inside the former Wellington Avenue United Church of Christ building, now Chabad East Lakeview. TimeLine is served by multiple CTA trains and buses. There are multiple paid parking options nearby, plus limited free and metered street parking. For more details, visit timelinetheatre.com/timeline-theatre

Photos are courtesy of TimeLine Theatre