The history of beer and how San Diego became one of the meccas of breweries in the United States can’t be told without Ballast Point. While Ballast Point and Sculpin helped created the beer landscape in San Diego, the greatness of their beer continues to expand with great locations, but when it comes to bringing an iconic experience in every possible way, the Long Beach location is a must visit even beyond the great beer.

Ballast Point Long Beach is a mammoth location that has a spot for every person, group, and event while giving you a beautiful ocean-side view. There are plenty of breweries in Southern California and you are likely to have a memorable experience at most, but what Ballast Point does is give you an experience that is memorable at every level. The beer is a given, but what Ballast Point does is give you more than just a few handles of beer, they have a long list that most breweries are not able to share in one setting. Then you add in delectable cuisine, the location and view, and service that is as good as it gets, you have a setting that was made for everyone, not just beer connoisseurs.

Ballast Point Beer

Ballast Point truly has a beer for everyone and you have to start with Sculpin IPA and then the Hazy version and finally the Aloha Sculpin, which brings a true island, tropical twist to the IPA. In terms of a darker beer, it is hard not to love the Victory at Sea Imperial porter which gives you a combination of coffee and vanilla flavors. If you are looking for some truly unique flavor profiles, Ballast Point has their barrel-aged Trade Street line, which features #7 a stout aged in bourbon, rye, and brandy barrels, and #10, a season, which combines aging of gin and chardonnay barrels and the wine comes through in this beer. This is a great line that elevates the barrel-age beer experience. For people who aren’t looking for beer and want something light and flavorful on a sunny Southern California day, Ballast Point has some refreshing seltzer and hard kombucha flavors to choose from.

Pretzel Bites

While Ballast Point’s beer selection shines, culinary offerings are so good, they might make you forget about the beer. Two of the favorites of the Ballast Point menu have to be the fish & chips and the Baja fish tacos. Both are made with Wahoo beer batter Alaskan Cod, they are both very lightly battered allowing the cod to shine. The tacos are what the west coast version of these are all about, as they are topped off with lime jalapeno crema and pineapple jicama relish. The appetizers are a great way to get things started by sharing a group, the black pepper calamari is fresh and tender, and then a more unique menu item is the lumpia, a Filipino-style fried spring roll that is centered around a very flavorful marinated pork. Beyond that, you can try burgers, Filipino-inspired ribs, and pizzas and of course, Ballast Point does have vegan options.

Fish & Chips

If you are looking for a weekend brunch, Ballast Point offers up the ultimate beach brunch experience beginning at 10 a.m. every weekend. The brunch menu is the epitome of what you want to kick off your day with, the hangover hash lives up to its name, with crispy corned beef, fried eggs, and a very flavorful gremolata with scallions and cilantro. If you see the chicken wings, you are likely to order these as they are monstrous in size and you can have them alone in an assortment of flavors or go with the chicken wings and waffles. While you can’t go wrong pairing beer with brunch, you also can order a bottle of prosecco to make mimosas with your friends or go with the Ballast Point Michelada. Add the view and the early morning breeze off the ocean and this will likely become your favorite spot in all of Southern California.

Yellow Curry Mussels

Great service from Mitch

Ballast Point in Long Beach is a must-visit destination for those seeking a one-of-a-kind experience that marries exceptional craft beer, delectable cuisine, and a stunning coastal location. With an impressive selection of brews that cater to all tastes, a culinary journey that delights the palate, and an inviting atmosphere that celebrates the beachside charm. This location is perfect if you want to grab a beer at the bar solo, hang out with friends enjoying the beautiful outdoor setting and they have plenty of room for dinner parties, work events, whatever you are looking for, Ballast Point Long Beach serves it up.

Whether you’re a beer connoisseur, a food lover, or simply looking for a memorable spot to unwind with friends, Ballast Point in Long Beach will leave you with far more than just a brewery experience. The Long Beach location is the standard for what an all-encompassing day or night out that begins and doesn’t necessarily end with just beer. If it isn’t already, this will be the must visit spot in Long Beach for every reason imaginable.

For more information, visit: Ballast Point Long Beach