Spread the love

Broadway In Chicago is thrilled to announce three new shows joining its line-up:

PETER PAN, CABARET ZAZOU, and GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY. Previously announced shows include selections from MJ, which will be in performances at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, returning favorite HAMILTON, the pre-Broadway Chicago premieres of A WONDERFUL WORLD and THE WIZ, BOOP! The Musical, which has its World Premiere in Chicago this fall, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Tony Award winning musical revival COMPANY, and Christmas favorite, Dr. Seuss’s HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL.

Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! the Musical



In just two weeks, The FREE BROADWAY IN CHICAGO SUMMER CONCERT, sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago, will take place on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:15 pm at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (201 E Randolph St). The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert at Millennium Park is presented with the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.



The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert is presented in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Every summer in Millennium Park, the City of Chicago proudly presents symphonic music, dance, opera, Broadway hits and more—performed by some of Chicago’s best-loved cultural institutions. For the latest news and events, visit millenniumpark.org and follow Millennium Park on Facebook (@MillenniumParkChicago), Twitter, and

Instagram (Millennium_Park).

Hamilton National Tour, Photo:Joan-Marcus



More information on the Summer Concert and Broadway In Chicago,BroadwayInChicago.com.



ABOUT MILLENNIUM PARK

Discover a world-class collection of architecture, landscape design and art that provides the backdrop for hundreds of free cultural programs including concerts, exhibitions, interactive art and family activities. In Millennium Park, you’ll find a spectacular gathering spot located in the heart of the city, a destination for all Chicagoans and visitors alike.

COMPANY A Musical Comedy, Rosalie Craig, Bobbie, and company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg



Millennium Park is the #1 attraction in the Midwest and among the top 10 most-visited sites in the U.S. It is also the anchor of an urban cultural campus (Millennium Park Campus) that includes the Chicago Cultural Center, Maggie Daley Park and The Art Institute of Chicago. Millennium Park is located on Michigan Avenue, bordered by Randolph St. to the north, Columbus Dr. to the east and Monroe St. to the south. The Park is open daily during the summer from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Plan your visit at millenniumpark.org, follow us on Facebook (@MillenniumParkChicago), Twitter, and Instagram (@Millennium_Park) and join the conversation on social media using #MillenniumPark.

ABOUT CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

The City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) supports artists and cultural organizations, invests in the creative economy, and expands access and participation in the arts throughout Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. As a collaborative cultural presenter, arts funder, and advocate for creative workers, our programs and events serve Chicagoans and visitors of all ages and backgrounds, downtown and in diverse communities across our

city—to strengthen and celebrate Chicago. DCASE produces some of the city’s most iconic festivals, markets, events, and exhibitions at the Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park, and in communities across the city—serving a local and global audience of 25 million people. The Department offers cultural grants and resources, manages public art, supports TV and film production and other creative industries, and permits special events throughout Chicago. For details, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE.

Hamilton National Tour, Photo: Joan Marcus



ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 23 years, has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago, lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago’s Loop, including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway

Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.