Going to Mykonos since I was eighteen years old, I believe I have seen its transformation first hand. Especially in the last 4 years, the island has an astonighing construction booming! I dont say that I don’t like how things are evolving but I do say that I want some specific parts of the island to be kept untouched! This is essential for many visitors and locals who truly love the Island and thankfully, this time I had the pleasure to stay at a beautiful hotel overlooking Agios Sostis beach, with a vintage feel that traveled me back in time, Grecotel Mykonos Lolita!

Grecotel Mykonos Lolita is a sanctuary, almost 20 minutes away from the main town, with independent suites and rooms, designed in old Mykonian style. The rooms and suites are situated in two levels and all of them overlook the turquoise crystal clear Aegean waters. A villa is also available on premises. The environment around the hotel is untouched and gives you the feeling of quality living. Inside the compartment, Mykonos Lolita features the nicest white chapel in the island for weddings and private events, or even for you if you feel the need to visit it.

To continue, traditional Greek and Mediterranean choices of refreshing cocktails and drinks with breathtaking sea views are available at their lovely wooden balcony, right at the end of a cliff. There is where we took our breakfast almost every day of our stay, breathing fresh air and fulling our hearts with good vibes. An a la carte breakfast with an array of fresh, seasonal, locally sourced and organic products and a menu of made-to-order egg dishes is always available. Vegan, veggie & gluten free options as well as vegan & bio wines are also a must try during your stay.

The hotel has direct access to a private beach and if you ask me it is a hidden gem of Mykonos, no doubt!

Mykonos Lolita is part of Grecotel Hotels & Resorts, the largest luxury hotel and resort chain in Greece with over 6,500 employees. In the Grecotel family they believe that passion is one of the most important assets their employees bring to their work and thus they provide with some of the best experiences ever!

Photos: Courtesy of the hotel

https://mykonoslolita.grecotel.com