Broadway’s iconic FOLLIES makes its Las Vegas debut in a limited run engagement April 11-14 in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino & Hotel & Spa. The seven-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical features music and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim, including some of his most iconic songs such as “Broadway Baby” and “I’m Still Here.”

The show, in its original format, is set in Las Vegas. The closing of the Tropicana has been added throughout, while maintaining the integrity and all the dazzle for which the original production is known. The production includes 12 of Las Vegas’s original showgirls.

Metropolis Theatricals Las Vegas LLC debuts FOLLIES, Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s legendary production, in a star-studded spectacle featuring a 45 person cast backed by a 30 piece orchestra led by David Loeb. The score for FOLLIES features many of Stephen Sondheim’s most brilliant theatrical creations, with iconic songs such as I’m Still Here, Broadway Baby, Losing My Mind, Waiting for the Girls Upstairs, and Beautiful Girls.

Christine Shebeck, Michelle Johnson, Randal Keith and Sam Holder lead the 45 person cast. Photo by Dianne Davis

The cast includes many who are well-known and loved by Las Vegas audiences. Michelle Johnson and Christine Shebeck carry the female leads with Randal Keith and Sam Holder as the male leads.

FOLLIES features special appearances by Tony Award® nominee Andrea McArdle (Broadway’s original Annie and star of Beauty and the Beast and Les Misèrables, among others); Tonight Show icon and comedian Pete Barbutti; Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter and entertainer Clint Holmes and his wife, the sensational singer/performer/comedian Kelly Clinton-Holmes; four-time Grammy® winner and first “Pip,” Merald “Bubba” Knight; internationally renowned opera sensation Frederica von Stade; Broadway legend Ted Chapin; and an introduction by legendary impressionist Rich Little.

A dozen of Las Vegas’s legendary showgirls are part of the cast, including Anna Bailey, the first African American showgirl ever to appear on the Las Vegas Strip.

THE PLOT

FOLLIES, which features one of Stephen Sondheim’s most brilliant scores, tells the story of a famous impresario – (i.e., Florenz Ziegfeld, or in Las Vegas, Donn Arden or Jerry Jackson) who holds one last reunion of the casts of his annual FOLLIES productions before the theatre bearing his name is to be torn down to make room for a parking garage.

On the stage of the old theatre, the performers gather for one more look back at their glory days, the grand music, lavish spectacles, the baggy pants comedians and beautiful showgirls. The theatre is also haunted by ghosts of the past who reappear to watch as these past FOLLIES performers bring the theatre to life again – even if just for this one last night.



FOLLIES is produced by Metropolis Theatricals Las Vegas LLC with Tom Michel, David James Robinson and Sean Stephenson. Robinson is also serving as director of the production. The show is also produced in partnership with JOI Jazz Orchestra led by Musical Director Dave Loeb, UNLV College of Fine Arts, The Showgirl Legacy Foundation and its Historical Advisor, The Neon Museum. This production of FOLLIES is dedicated to the memory of Las Vegas music legend Bill Fayne.

FOLLIES features six performances April 11-14, 2024, at the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa (7300 North Aliante Pkwy.).



Show Dates and Times:

Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. (Black Tie Opening Night)

Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets for the limited run engagement at Access Showroom at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa. Tickets start at $100 for this grand production and are on sale at Showgirls Come Home. Connect socially on Facebook , and find more information on the show, cast and crew at ShowgirlsComeHome.com .





ABOUT METROPOLIS THEATRICALS LAS VEGAS LLC

Metropolis Theatricals Las Vegas LLC was formed as a non-profit 501(c)(3) to present high-quality, groundbreaking past and present theatrical works via local performers to as wide and varied an audience of Las Vegas locals as possible. It operates exclusively for charitable purposes, funded both by ticket sales and sponsorship revenue, which are critical to the presentation of these productions. It was founded by the former partners of The Vegas and Nevada Rooms (David James Robinson, Tom Michel and Sean Stephenson) and one of their key supporters, Peggy Shaner.

Photos by Dianne Davis