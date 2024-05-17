Spread the love

On a beautiful sunny SoCal day in April, dozens of celebrities gathered at the famed Lakeside Golf Club (which celebrates 100 years this year) for a great cause – the 17th annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic. While the event brings out a lot of big names for a good time, the reason the event even started is thanks to the lifesaving healthcare Lopez received when battling kidney disease. During his days on The George Lopez Show, while making us laugh onscreen, behind the camera Lopez was dealing with much more serious issues. He was fighting for his life. He received treatments that saved his life and he graciously decided to pay that forward by starting the George Lopez Foundation and doing all he can to raise funds to help save other lives. His golf tournament is a big contributing factor to raising those funds. The funds raised from this year’s event will help send over 250 children with kidney disease to summer and fall camp for a week they’ll never forget.

George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez. Together they star in Lopez vs. Lopez.

Smokey Robinson (singer) at the 17th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

Anthony Anderson (actor) at the 17th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

Constance Marie (actress) at the 17th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

Cedric the Entertainer (actor & comedian) at the 17th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

Debbe Dunning & Richard Kard (actors) at the 17th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

After speaking with many of the attendees, or shall we say “golf pros for the day,” one thing was evident – they all love George Lopez. It was very clear how much he means not only to the entertainment community but also the philanthropic one. More than one person shared a sentiment on his behalf, stating that he was grateful for all that he had been given and is glad to be able to pay it forward. It’s quite humbling to see so many stars, many that are household names, come out to support a friend and a good cause. Stars, they really are like us, and in many ways embody what we can be. We may not all be able to attend a golf outing with Tim Allen, Smokey Robinson and Anthony Anderson. We may not all be able to sip cocktails at a world class golf course. But we can all give back in our way – and these celebrities showed that at the golf classic.

DL Hughley, Anthony Anderson, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer and another player get ready to hit the links.

Home Improvement reunion of the shows stars, Richard Karn, Debbe Dunning and Tim Allen

Music legends Tommy Thayer (KISS) and Tommy Lee (Motley Crue) talk with Music Manager Doc McGhee

Edward James Olmos and Joe Mantegna, legendary actors here to support their pal George Lopez

Phillip Palmer, an ABC 7 news anchor is a kidney donor himself, so this day was very close to his heart. He shared that in donating a kidney he received more than he ever gave – he got to see his friend live and enjoy his grandchildren. He was elated to be out playing golf for a good cause, stating “it’s a hobby I genuinely love, and I get to miss work today.” Lopez’s daughter, and costar on Lopez vs. Lopez, Mayan Lopez shared that she truly can’t thank the people who helped save her dad enough, and she is beyond grateful this tournament has made it 17 years and continues to grow, so others can one day say the same.

17th George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic held at the Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank

Tito’s provided a Bloody Mary bar for the players.

Souped-up golf carts were on display.

Attendees took home beautiful bottles of Tequila Legado.

Constance Marie who starred with Lopez in The George Lopez Show, witnessed George during his most troubling times. She said he had 19% kidney function while filming much of the show, and she got to see firsthand how difficult life can be for someone with kidney disease. She calls Lopez a close friend now and joked “what’s better than getting to celebrate your ex TV husband.” She had another onscreen hubby in attendance too – Edward James Olmos, who co-starred with her in Selena. Olmos has played in the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic for many years and was the first to arrive on the green carpet to show support for his dear friend. Donned in a branded polo for the event, Olmos said he wasn’t playing this year but would not have missed a chance to be a part of the event. Jack Wagner, an avid golfer, who has hosted his own charity golf games said golf is the perfect way to support a good cause – everyone loves to play, especially in Hollywood, it gets you outside, you can enjoy a cocktail and you can socialize.

A mariachi band kicked off the start of play with lively music.

17th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

Alyssa Kacar (gold influencer) started play by taking the initial tee shot.

There was plenty of socializing to be had. It was a like a big reunion! So many attendees said they love coming out to play in the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic because they get to see their friends, some of whom they only see at this event. The energy was uplifting and the camaraderie palpable. And while the fundraising is for a serious cause, there were bound to be endless laughs on the golf course. With so many comedians on hand and lots of free-flowing cocktails, it’d be great to be a fly on the (golf) “ball” and get to hear the jokes being told throughout the day. While some players said they were warmed up and ready to go, others said they just hoped they didn’t need to throw any clubs. Regardless of who wins or loses, or how many clubs may get broken, much fun was to be had, and many dollars raised for a foundation that is changing and saving lives.

Celebrities in attendance included Tim Allen, Smokey Robinson, Cedric the Entertainer, Tommy Lee and his son Brandon Thomas Lee, Debbe Dunning, DL Hughley, KISS manager Doc McGhee, Emilio Rivera, Gerardo Celasco, JJ Field, Joe Mantegna, JR Ramirez, Kim Estes, Momo Rodriguez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Richard Karn, Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Willie Gault.

To learn more about the George Lopez Foundation and find out how you can contribute, click here.

Photos provided by Sarah Meyer.